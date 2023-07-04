The 2022 Magpies were a fun team and came within a straight kick of a Grand Final. That's why it's scary that they're much better in 2023, says Rohan Connolly. (2:27)

The Allies have broken away from the chasing pack in the National Championships with a commanding win over Vic Metro, headlined by Jed Walter and a star-studded midfield. They now make up seven of ESPN's top 20, with Walter making his move to two and putting pressure on Harley Reid's number one mantle.

This is ESPN's AFL Draft power rankings for July as we close in on the conclusion of a defining National Championships.

1. Harley Reid (previous: 1)

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

MID, 185cm, 82kg

Talent League: 4 games, 19.5 disposals, 2.2 goals

Reid is one of the most aggressive players in the draft, fending off would-be tacklers, swooping on loose balls and taking ground with his legs. He makes the games easier for his teammates, using his power to burst away from stoppage and then draw the pressure to distribute to outside runners. Since a head knock in the AFL Academy match against Carlton VFL, he's played as a deep forward and kicked bags of goals. Reid is a generational forward-half midfielder that could change the trajectory of any team in the league.

Plays like: Dustin Martin

2. Jed Walter (4)

SUNS Academy/Allies

FWD, 197cm, 91kg

Talent League: 4 games, 18 disposals, 4.5 goals

Walter is the biggest challenger to Reid's mantle at number one. The key forward behemoth plays with incredible aggression and confidence, kicking goals for fun and in a variety of ways. He can play as a traditional full forward with his leading patterns and pack marking capacity, but his straight line speed and defensive intent has come to the fore with the Allies and has him viewed as the outright second best player in the draft. As a Suns Academy prospect, Walter will be headed to Gold Coast on draft night to team up with Ben King.

Plays like: Tom Hawkins

3. Nate Caddy (2)

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

FWD/MID, 192cm, 91kg

Talent League: 4 games, 18 disposals, 3.8 goals

Caddy's one wood is his lead up marking, being one of the best contested marks in the pool. But in the past month he's shown glimpses of much more at ground level, with time on-ball for club and state adding to his weapons. He's brilliant below his knees and has lightning quick hands in congestion, plus has shown the ability to kick goals from open play. Caddy didn't get any good service against the Allies, but he remained one of Vic Metro's best with a brilliant banana from the pocket and a pair of big contested marks.

Plays like: Charlie Curnow

4. Daniel Curtin (8)

Claremont, Western Australia

DEF, 195cm, 93kg

WAFL Colts: 3 games, 16 disposals, 1 goal

A sublime performance against Vic Country vaults Curtin back into the top five, with his intercept ability down back the best in the draft class. He reads the flight of the ball early and establishes position with his big frame before launching and clunking marks with regularity. He's shown ability on-ball where he can impose his physicality -- and he kicked a sensational goal in the dying stages for WA to keep them within reach of Vic Country on the weekend -- but his best position is down back where he can operate as his side's interceptor.

Plays like: James Sicily

5. Colby McKercher (6)

Tasmania Devils/Allies

MID, 181cm, 73kg

Talent League: 6 games, 32 disposals, 1.2 goals

A Zach Merrett clone with his clean hands, quick decisions, and sharp left foot, McKercher is a power runner through the midfield who moves the chains with precision. After recording an Allies record 40 disposals against WA, he enjoyed a lazy 31 touches to go with a goal against Vic Metro, starting outside of the centre square in the first half before taking over the third quarter when moved inside. His consistency is remarkable - McKercher has recorded between 31 and 33 disposals in all six games for the Devils and has established himself as the best pure midfielder in the draft pool.

Plays like: Zach Merrett

6. Zane Duursma (3)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 189cm, 79kg

Talent League: 6 games, 21 disposals, 2.2 goals

A smooth-moving midfielder that can slice defences apart with his speed and dare, Duursma has shone for Gippsland but struggled to impact for Vic Country to date. He's one of the very best to watch because everything he does is so damaging and he collects a lot of his touches forward of centre, but It's consistency in performances and, at times, defensive intent, that is holding Duursma back from top three contention.

Plays like: Connor Rozee

7. Nick Watson (5)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

FWD, 170cm, 66kg

Talent League: 3 games, 26 disposals, 1.7 goals

Watson was very quiet up in Brisbane against the Allies, kicking a late goal from the goal square in an otherwise down performance. His mercurial best is a joy to watch with an abundance of goal nous to go with a high-octane game style of frenetic energy and speed. His years of top class performances will hold him in the top echelon of prospects come draft night.

Plays like: Izak Rankine

8. Ethan Read (14)

SUNS Academy/Allies

RUC, 202cm, 87kg

Talent League: 4 games, 20 disposals, 20 hitouts

An incredible Championships to date has Read challenging the top five. He can do things other ruckmen only dream of at ground level, acting as another midfielder with his clean hands and ball use. He flicks no-look handballs in congestion, is quick from hand to boot and can link play together with his athleticism. Read lost the hitout battle to Will Green but his intercept marking was impressive and he finished with 25 disposals, 15 hitouts and nine marks. His rise means the Suns need to find more points to match two potential top five bids on draft night.

Plays like: Luke Jackson

9. Ryley Sanders (10)

Sandringham Dragons/Allies

MID, 186cm, 85kg

Talent League: 3 games, 32 disposals, 1 goal

Sanders continues to accumulate and hurt the opposition. He's the quintessential inside midfielder, scrapping for the ball under packs and laying hard tackles when he gets the opportunity. His outside game and running patterns have improved throughout the year and he's beginning to add dimensions to his inside grunt work. Sanders enjoyed 33 touches and a late goal against Vic Metro on the weekend to further his credentials as a top 10 prospect.

Plays like: Tim Taranto

10. Jake Rogers (12)

SUNS Academy/Allies

MID, 171cm, 68kg

Talent League: 4 games, 26 disposals, 6 tackles

A livewire midfielder that simply doesn't fumble, Rogers rounds out a Gold Coast academy haul that could see three prospects taken within the first 10 picks. At his diminutive stature, he brings burst from contest and a defensive mindset to put in three, four, or five efforts each play. He's a wonderful kick inside 50 and plays an unselfish game in the engine room.

Plays like: Touk Miller

11. Mitchell Edwards (7)

Peel Thunder/Western Australia

RUCK, 207cm, 90kg

WAFL Colts: 4 games, 14 disposals, 35 hitouts

Edwards is a fluid mover for his size with a great leap in ruck. He and Read have battled for the number-one ruck spot in this draft class, but Edwards' influence was nullified against Vic Country and he hasn't put together a truly dominant performance for WA yet. His upside remains one of the best in the pool with his work around the ground eye-catching.

Plays like: Tim English

12. Connor O'Sullivan (13)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 198cm, 92kg

Talent League: 5 games, 20.4 disposals, 8.4 marks

Back in his favoured defensive post, O'Sullivan once again didn't have much to do against Vic Metro but put traits on show that have him firmly entrenched in the first round. He's physical with his opponents, flies for his marks and can close the distance on leads late. O'Sullivan projects to be a no-fuss, lockdown defender, but his flashes on-ball and up forward may have clubs intrigued of what he could be moulded into.

Plays like: Tom Barrass

13. Darcy Wilson (11)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

MID, 185cm, 73kg

Talent League: 7 games, 23.7 disposals, 1.3 goals

Wilson is an outside accumulator that feasts on loose balls and executes well in space. He's also an elite aerobic athlete and has the speed to make up ground and pressure opponents, leading to a highlights package of chasedown tackles. His accumulation ability to go with tidy skills and penchant to get forward and hit the scoreboard makes him a unique player in this draft class.

Plays like: Josh Daicos

14. Will McCabe (19)

Central District/South Australia

DEF/FWD, 197cm, 81kg

SANFL u18s: 7 games, 21 disposals, 6 marks

A super athlete at his size that flies for his marks and takes off with the ball, McCabe is a Hawks father-son set to attract a bid in the first round of the draft. He has a lovely kicking action and has produced some flashes up forward, but it's down back where he's consistently showing great potential as an intercepting tall that can kickstart counterattacks.

Plays like: Harry Himmelberg

15. Caiden Cleary (new entry)

Swans Academy/Allies

MID, 180cm, 78kg

Talent League: 4 games, 27 disposals, 5.5 tackles

An epic championships with the Allies launches Cleary back into the top 20 rankings, with his balanced midfield traits standing out against the opposition. He's a tackling machine and is clean under pressure, but also works at a high cadence on the outside to get to a lot of contests. Cleary's defensive intent is the hallmark of his game, and he's set to end up at the Swans as an academy prospect.

Plays like: James Rowbottom

16. George Stevens (new entry)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID/DEF, 189cm, 84kg

Talent League: 7 games, 28.4 disposals, 3.7 tackles

A sublime performance for the Rebels, collecting 44 disposals, brings Stevens into the first-round frame where he was before tearing his ACL last season. Stevens has played a lot of time in defence this year where he's intercepted well and brought buckets of leadership, but his gradual move on-ball is what has recruiters impressed. Stevens uses his big frame to rack up contested ball, and he's shown sound ball use under pressure. He's been one of Vic Country's best in the Championships and looks a ready-made prospect.

Plays like: Luke Parker

17. Koltyn Tholstrup (17)

Subiaco/Western Australia

FWD/MID, 188cm, 80kg

WAFL: 5 games, 10 disposals, 0.7 goals

A real x-factor type who is ultra-damaging with his possessions forward of centre, Tholstrup has all the hallmarks of the next great cult figure. The Esperance native boasts a curly mullet and oozes confidence, wheeling around on his right foot and launching at goals from outside 50, taking on would-be tacklers with power, and laying big bumps and shepherds for teammates. Tholstrup produced his best game of the championships in WA's only win, where he got a hold of SA to the tune of 20 disposals and a goal.

Plays like: Zac Bailey

18. Nathan Philactides (15)

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

DEF, 181cm, 78kg

Talent League: 6 games, 19 disposals, 3 tackles

Offering an abundance of speed and dare off the halfback line, recruiters are split with Philactides' standing in this draft class. He's the only halfback in these draft rankings, ahead of Archie Roberts, Luamon Lual and Riley Hardeman, because of his unrivalled ability to burst away and launch the ball with a sweet left leg. His best and worst is a long way apart and he often tries to bite off too much with his kick, but Philactides can become an elite halfback at the next level with his defensive instinct, dare and skill.

Plays like: Bailey Dale

19. Jordan Croft (new entry)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

FWD, 200cm, 80kg

Talent League: 6 games, 11.5 disposals, 2.5 goals

A supreme athlete with his size, speed and agility at ground level, Croft is a Bulldogs father-son prospect to add to their haul of talented talls in the past few drafts. He ripped open a game for Vic Metro against SA with three goals and a beautiful kick into the 50 to set up another. The Dogs would love to see Croft trialled down back with a look towards the future - his leap and strong hands hold him in good stead at either end of the ground.

Plays like: Joe Daniher

20. Archer Reid (16)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

FWD, 203cm, 93kg

Talent League: 5 games, 13.6 disposals, 2.2 goals

Reid has so much to offer, but hasn't quite all come together yet. His length makes him a match-up nightmare and he's shown ability inside forward 50 with a lovely snap to kickstart Vic Country against WA last Friday night, but the flashes are few and far between. A stint in the ruck or at halfback may unlock the brother of Essendon's Zach, who has too much upside to leave out of the top 20 at this point.

Plays like: Eric Hipwood