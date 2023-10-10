Three fresh faces have emerged in the top 30 after one of the biggest events on the draft calendar - the national AFL Draft Combine.

Sixty-one of the best prospects from across the nation converged on Melbourne over the weekend for physical testing, as well as club medicals and interviews.

A handful of the top prospects -- including Harley Reid, Jed Walter, Colby McKercher, Dan Curtin, and Ryley Sanders - did not test, but they're all expected to be ready for day one of preseason.

This is ESPN's top 30 Power Rankings off the back of the national AFL Draft Combine.

Previous rankings: October | September | August | July | June | May | April

1. Harley Reid (previously 1)

Bendigo Pioneers/Vic Country

MID, 185cm, 82kg

Talent League: 6 games, 18.5 disposals, 2.0 goals

Reid reiterated his commitment to play his football anywhere around the country on the weekend, but the top prospect will be waiting a while longer to find out where that will be. West Coast is set to canvas offers for the top pick up until the Nov. 10 pick swap deadline. The explosive midfielder has done it all this year, building on a bottom-age year that vaulted his name to the top of the pool 18 months ago. He is clearly the best player in the crop with a resumé to rival any prospect in the draft era. Reid didn't test at the combine as he nurses lingering symptoms from a hyperextended knee.

Harley Reid (L) was one of a few top prospects not to test because of injury. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

2. Jed Walter (2)

SUNS Academy/Allies

FWD, 197cm, 91kg

Talent League: 4 games, 18.2 disposals, 4.5 goals

Walter's draft season ended early with a knee injury he played through in the State Championships, but he didn't need to prove more. The Suns Academy prospect is a behemoth in front of the ball, crashing packs and muscling opponents away from the drop zone. His name will be read out in the top handful of picks and the Suns will match without a second thought.

3. Colby McKercher (3)

Tasmania Devils/Allies

MID, 181cm, 73kg

Talent League: 9 games, 29.4 disposals, 1.3 goals

McKercher has the quintessential modern day midfielder attributes, with a turn of pace out of congestion, clean hands, a huge aerobic base and beautiful skills. The beautiful left footer shares a lot of similarities with Dons captain Zach Merrett. North Melbourne has been heavily linked to the Tasmanian on-baller with picks two and three.

4. Zane Duursma (4)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

FWD/MID, 189cm, 79kg

Talent League: 12 games, 19.3 disposals, 2.8 goals

Balanced, fast and skillful, Duursma is a goal-kicking machine who breaks games apart like few can. After stints on-ball, he found his best footy at half forward where he regularly hit the scoreboard and made every possession count. North Melbourne is keen on Duursma at picks two and three, the Hawks are waiting to pounce at four, and clubs including Melbourne and Essendon are desperate to trade up for his gamebreaking services.

5. Daniel Curtin (5)

Claremont/Western Australia

DEF, 195cm, 93kg

WAFL: 6 games, 16.5 disposals, 4.0 marks

Curtin is a pure footballer with the frame to develop into a strong key defender. The West Australian left footer used the ball at 83% in the WAFL, but it's his aerial proficiency that has him rated as the best backman in the pool. Curtin flies for his marks and kickstarts transition, and has shown goalkicking prowess up forward and contested ability on-ball.

6. Nate Caddy (6)

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

FWD/MID, 192cm, 91kg

Talent League: 9 games, 16.3 disposals, 2.7 goals

Caddy led the CTL in contested marks per game and was top three for goals per game. He's a problem in the air and has shown flashes of brilliance at centre bounces and around the ground. He won his group in the 2km time trial in 6:35 minutes then posted an impressive 3:05 seconds in the 20m sprint; Caddy is the real deal with a healthy appetite for the contest.

Nate Caddy completes the agility test at the 2023 AFL National Draft Combine. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

7. Ethan Read (8)

SUNS Academy/Allies

RUCK, 202cm, 87kg

Talent League: 4 games, 20.0 disposals, 6.0 marks

At 202cm, Read stole the show by running a sub-six minute 2km on Friday. It's an incredible time, good for third amongst the draft pool, and reflected exactly what you see on the field. The aerobic beast burns his opponent, uses the ball well and plays across all three areas of the ground. Read is the AFL's next unicorn and will join the Suns after an expected bid in the top 10.

Suns Academy product Ethan Read doing the agility test at the 2023 AFL National Draft Combine. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

8. Ryley Sanders (7)

Sandringham Dragons/Allies

MID, 186cm, 85kg

Talent League: 9 games, 30.6 disposals, 7.0 clearances

Sanders could not have done more in his junior career, walking out a Larke Medallist, State Champion with the Allies and two-time Talent League premier with the Sandy Dragons. Questions remain of his ball use and he lacks elite burst from stoppage, but Sanders is the best contested midfielder in the pool.

9. Connor O'Sullivan (9)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

DEF/FWD, 198cm, 92kg

Talent League: 9 games, 20.4 disposals, 7.0 marks

O'Sullivan is at his best intercepting down back and kick-starting transition, averaging the second most marks in the CTL. His flexibility to play on different types of forwards, kick goals as a forward and also run through the midfield has been impressive and added to an alluring package for clubs. O'Sullivan is in that top-10 frame with the Giants right in the mix for the Albury product.

10. Nick Watson (10)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

FWD, 170cm, 66kg

Talent League: 9 games, 20.0 disposals, 1.1 goals

An extraordinarily gifted forward who kicks goals with a big bag of tricks, Watson is must-watch on the field. He can play above his height in the air, pounces on loose balls at ground level and makes you pay time again, but wasn't able to prove his versatility this year. The Western Bulldogs have traded up the order in the hope of securing Watson at pick five.

11. Darcy Wilson (11)

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

MID, 185cm, 73kg

Talent League: 11 games, 25.4 disposals, 1.5 goals

A gut runner with speed and skill, Wilson is the prototype modern day wingman. He finished second in the 2km time trial in 5:52 minutes and took out the running vertical leap as well. His athletic profile coupled with an ability to find the ball and execute in space makes him a first round lock.

12. Jake Rogers (12)

SUNS Academy/Allies

MID, 171cm, 68kg

Talent League: 4 games, 25.5 disposals, 7.0 clearances

Rogers is another diminutive figure in the draft, but he brings pressure and intensity in abundance through the engine room. He has defensive acumen sweeping at centre bounces before bursting through when his side wins the ball and delivering inside 50 with aplomb. Rogers rounds out the three top-end academy talents for the Suns.

13. Arie Schoenmaker (15)

Tasmania Devils/Allies

DEF/MID, 194cm, 89kg

Talent League: 8 games, 27.0 disposals, 5.9 marks

Schoenmaker is the best kick in the draft and knows it, averaging six more kicks than any other player in the CTL. He can effortlessly launch the ball 60 metres on his preferred left and has kicked some incredible goals from outside 50. The third tall ran a great 6:26 in the 2km to highlight his ability to play up the ground as well. No player has come from further back this year; as his professionalism catches up to his talent, clubs are viewing Schoenmaker as a borderline first-rounder.

Arie Schoenmaker runs the 20m sprint. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

14. Ollie Murphy (13)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 200cm, 85kg

Talent League: 9 games, 10.1 disposals, 4.2 marks

Vic Metro's carnival MVP was Murphy, a resolute key defender with the size and attributes to develop into the number-one man down back for an AFL side. He has great defensive instincts in his positioning, reading of the ball and closing speed on the lead, but will take some time to put on the kilos needed to compete at the next level.

15. Jordan Croft (15)

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

FWD, 200cm, 80kg

Talent League: 11 games, 10.2 disposals, 2.1 goals

Croft gets up the ground and pushes hard back to goal, and his 2km time of 6:05 minutes showed a huge aerobic base for the key forward. The Dogs father-son hasn't nominated the Kennel yet, but is expected to leading into the draft.

Bulldogs father-son prospect Jordan Croft in action during the 2023 AFL National Draft Combine. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

16. George Stevens (14)

GWV Rebels/Vic Country

MID/DEF, 189cm, 84kg

Talent League: 13 games, 28.8 disposals, 7.0 clearances

Stevens had a solid draft combine to put fears at bay for recruiters. Coming off an ACL tear, the AFL Academy captain has shown brilliant ball-winning and ball use as an inside midfielder. He started the year at halfback but still managed to average the second-most contested possessions (15.9) and third-most clearances (6.6) in the CTL. Slower midfielders are out of vogue in the AFL, but Stevens has the skills, aptitude and professionalism to thrive at the next level.

17. Koltyn Tholstrup (19)

Subiaco/Western Australia

FWD/MID, 188cm, 80kg

WAFL: 10 games, 11.0 disposals, 0.7 goals

One of the big winners from the combine was Tholstrup, taking out the agility test and measuring well in all aspects. Tholstrup's physicality and x-factor makes him unique in this pool. He's done tagging jobs at WAFL level, has kicked goals for every side he's played with and tackles with real vigour.

18. Will McCabe (17)

Central District/South Australia

DEF/FWD, 197cm, 81kg

SANFL U18s: 9 games, 21.8 disposals, 5.9 marks

McCabe's athleticism at either end of the ground is a sight, and has the ability to kickstart transition with a bounding gait. His energy and willingness to get involved up the ground is rare for his size. McCabe comes at a good time for Hawthorn as a father-son given their lack of key position depth.

19. Archie Roberts (18)

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

DEF, 184cm, 77kg

Talent League: 9 games, 20.9 disposals, 3.7 marks

Roberts was part of Haileybury's APS triumph and went on to win a premiership with the Dragons as well. He ran the 20m sprint in 3:08 seconds and loves to tuck the ball under his arm and stream out of defence. His tidy skills and lockdown ability makes him a high-floor prospect.

20. Lance Collard (unranked)

Subiaco/Western Australia

FWD, 185cm, 70kg

WAFL Colts: 11 games, 11.5 disposals, 2.9 goals

A livewire forward that elevated his game in the finals with 10 goals from two games, Collard's athletic profile was a headline from the draft combine. The smooth-mover posted a 2.92 second 20m sprint, won the agility test and impressed in the 2km time trial as well with a 6:32. Collard moves like Shai Bolton, an impossible-to-tackle goal-sneak that could explode in a professional environment. Ill-discipline and inconsistency has kept him out of the top 30, but not any longer.

Lance Collard blitzed his agility test. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

21. James Leake (20)

Tasmanian Devils/Allies

DEF/FWD, 188cm, 75kg

Talent League: 11 games, 16.1 disposals, 1.5 goals

A pure footballer who can play as a third tall at either end, Leake is another Apple Isle star with tremendous AFL traits. He reads the ball and takes a lot of marks ahead of his opponent and kicks well for goal, a knack that has come to the fore over the second half of the season. Leake doesn't have the size to be a genuine key tall but he plays above his height.

22. Caleb Windsor (22)

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

MID, 185cm, 74kg

Talent League: 16 games, 19.4 disposals, 4.2 marks

Windsor has speed to burn on the edge of contest, proved by his top-three 20m sprint time of 2.92 seconds. He's risen up the ranks with a great campaign with the Ranges, but hasn't proven his ball-winning ability as a centre bounce midfielder with it likely he will become a wingman at the next level.

23. Caiden Cleary (21)

Swans Academy/Allies

MID, 180cm, 78kg

Talent League: 4 games, 27.0 disposals, 6.5 clearances

The best tackler in the draft is Cleary (5.5 per game), who will add to a lineage of strong tacklers for the Swans. He's an in-and-under midfielder that gets to a lot of stoppages and wins a lot of ball. His 2km time of 6:06 minutes was a big tick for the Swans.

24. Riley Hardeman (23)

Swan Districts/Western Australia

DEF, 188cm, 80kg

Talent League: WAFL Colts: 7 games, 22.1 disposals, 4.9 tackles

Hardeman is a good size as an intercepting halfback that uses the ball well. He's a leader for club and state, showed his defensive ability for WA at the carnival and is ultra-consistent.

25. Mitchell Edwards (24)

Peel Thunder/Western Australia

RUCK, 207cm, 90kg

WAFL Reserves: 5 games, 8.8 disposals, 20 hitouts

It's a good ruck crop in 2023 and Edwards has the best ruck craft of the group. He mauled ruckmen at Colts level, averaging over 40 hitouts per game. He also had a solid combine with a top-four standing vertical and a strong finish in his 7:00 minute 2km time trial.

26. Taylor Goad (unranked)

South Adelaide/South Australia

RUCK, 205cm, 90kg

SANFL U18s: 10.4 disposals, 20 hitouts

The highlight of the combine was Taylor Goad's 20m sprint, twice going under three seconds with a 2.97. His first few steps at 205cm are exceptional, bursting out of the blocks and it translates to parts of his game where he exits the contest quicker than everyone else. Goad took three contested marks in the SANFL Grand Final for South Adelaide and his rate of development has been exceptional.

Taylor Goad (205cm) ran a 2.97 in the 20m sprint. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

27. Tew Jiath (27)

Gippsland Power

DEF, 187cm, 71kg

Talent League: 10 games, 17.7 disposals, 3.5 marks

The only player on this list not to receive a national combine invite is Jiath, the younger brother of Hawthorn's Changkuoth. The Hawks will be hoping he isn't selected before pick 41 as they can match a bid on the NGA prospect from then. Jiath has a bounding gait and used the ball by foot at 80% across the year. He's brilliant to watch in full flight.

28. Archer Reid (30)

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

FWD, 203cm, 93kg

Talent League: 11 games, 13.5 disposals, 1.5 goals

Reid has incredible height and good aerobic capacity, which helps him split time as a forward and ruckman. He's also a beanpole like older brother Zach, and it will be a big project for the club that takes him on. His upside is tantalising and the goal-kicker may end up one of the steals of the draft.

29. Harry DeMattia (28)

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

MID, 184cm, 77kg

Talent League: 11 games, 19.0 disposals, 4.8 tackles

Demattia's speed and endurance blend makes him an exciting prospect, running the 20m sprint in three seconds. The midfielder has played some of his best football off halfback and he operates really well in space, but has some question marks over his forward-half nous and ball use under pressure.

30. Zane Zakostelsky (unranked)

Claremont/Western Australia

UTL, 196cm, 90kg

WAFL Colts: 13 games, 14.8 disposals, 14.0 hitouts

Last year it was Ed Allan who blitzed the draft combine and shot up draft boards, and this year it could be another blonde utility out of WA. Zane Zakostelsky lit up day three of the combine, winning the standing vertical jump (80 centimetres) and placing top 10 in the running vertical, agility and 20 metre sprint tests. It comes after a 22-disposal, 18-hitout Colts Grand Final. The 196cm athlete looms as a genuine bolter.