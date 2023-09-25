Brisbane's Lachie Neale wins 2023 Brownlow Medal

Brisbane co-captain Lachie Neale has claimed a second Brownlow Medal in his glittering career, winning the AFL's best and fairest award from star Bulldog Marcus Bontempelli.

Neale, who won the award in 2020 and also finished runner-up last year, polled 31 votes on the night to win it again by two votes from the Western Bulldogs captain, though he remained in Brisbane ahead of his side's Grand Final against Collingwood.

Magpie young gun and pre-count favourite Nick Daicos finished third on 28 votes, ahead of Zak Butters and Errol Gulden on 27 votes.

"Yeah it doesn't sit very well, at the moment," Neale said from the Lions' Brownlow function in Brisbane. "I'm sure it will sink in at a later date. I'm pretty rattled to be honest. So apologies if this doesn't go too well. "I did not expect this, and to be amongst some of those names that have won two is unbelievable."

Neale is the first two-time winner since former Fremantle teammate Nat Fyfe in 2015 and 2019, and just the 16th player in league history to win multiple Brownlow Medals.

He is also the first player to win the top award without being named in the All-Australian team since former West Coast midfielder Matt Priddis in 2014.

Melbourne bull Christian Petracca (26) finished sixth, while Caleb Serong (24), Jack Viney (24), last year's winner, Patrick Cripps (22) and Noah Anderson (22) rounded out the top 10.