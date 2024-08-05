Richmond's Dustin Martin and Geelong's Tom Hawkins have called time on their respective AFL careers, with the Tigers superstar finishing up immediately.

Martin on Tuesday morning announced his glorious AFL career would end after 302 games, three premierships, three Norm Smith Medals, and a Brownlow.

Then, just an hour later, the Cats confirmed that their star forward and three-time premiership player and 11-time club leading goalkicker would retire at season's end.

Martin announced the news to his teammates on Tuesday morning, and said he will be "forever grateful" for his time at the Richmond Football Club.

"It is hard to put into words what the Richmond Football Club means to me, I love this place so much," Martin said in a statement.

"I will be forever grateful for the love and the support I have received from the people here. "To my teammates, the brotherhood that we all share is what I value most, as well as the bond with the staff and coaches... thank you to all of you. "To my family and friends, thank you for your unconditional love and support.

"To the Tiger Army, I have always felt loved and supported throughout my career, and for that, I will be forever grateful. The memories that we have created together will live with me forever. Thank you."