Richmond's Dustin Martin and Geelong's Tom Hawkins have called time on their respective AFL careers, with the Tigers superstar finishing up immediately.
Martin on Tuesday morning announced his glorious AFL career would end after 302 games, three premierships, three Norm Smith Medals, and a Brownlow.
Then, just an hour later, the Cats confirmed that their star forward and three-time premiership player and 11-time club leading goalkicker would retire at season's end.
Martin announced the news to his teammates on Tuesday morning, and said he will be "forever grateful" for his time at the Richmond Football Club.
"It is hard to put into words what the Richmond Football Club means to me, I love this place so much," Martin said in a statement.
"I will be forever grateful for the love and the support I have received from the people here. "To my teammates, the brotherhood that we all share is what I value most, as well as the bond with the staff and coaches... thank you to all of you. "To my family and friends, thank you for your unconditional love and support.
"To the Tiger Army, I have always felt loved and supported throughout my career, and for that, I will be forever grateful. The memories that we have created together will live with me forever. Thank you."
Drafted at pick No.3 in the 2009 AFL draft, Martin debuted in round one, 2010 and never played in the reserves. He won club best and fairests in 2016 and 2017 and was named All-Australian in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale paid tribute to Martin, saying his biggest impact was the "joy" he gave fans.
"Three premierships and best on ground in each of them will always be his legend, and rightly, it, along with his unique aura, will be what he is best remembered for," Gale said.
"But I think Dustin would be most proud of what he was able to achieve playing for a team... for our team - and the magnificent role he was able to play within that system, which let him be every bit the footballing genius that he was always destined to be.
"That genius was most evident when the stakes were at their highest, when the crowd was at its loudest, when all eyes were on him, and when the moments needed a hero.
"Dustin did it his way, and we are all just so lucky to have been Richmond people during his era of dominance."
Hawkins, meanwhile, has to date played 359 games for the Cats, booting 796 goals along the way.
Geelong General Manager of Football Andrew Mackie paid tribute to the big forward's longevity and his impact on the club across the board.
"Tom has been an incredible presence both on and off the field at Geelong for the past 18 years, with his ability to play consistently at an elite level, along with humility and care for his teammates, trademarks of his career," Mackie said.
"He is a generational player who will rightly be celebrated for his achievements on field, as well as the role he has played shaping our Club into what it is today.
"We thank Tom, his wife Emma, and their children Arabella, Primrose and Henry for all they've given our Club."