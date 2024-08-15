Kevin Sheedy to step down from Essendon board

Rodney Eade believes several changes must be made at the Demons if they want to achieve more success with their current list. (2:26)

Essendon legend Kevin Sheedy will step down as a director on the club's board at the end of the AFL season, saying he walks away confident that the Bombers are on the "road to success".

Sheedy joined the Essendon board in October, 2020 with the express role of helping the club rebuild its football program.

During his time as director, Sheedy has been involved in helping implement a crucial external review as well as appointing a new senior coach, chief executive and general manager of football.

The Bombers (11-9-1) currently sit 10th on the ladder, and will need to win their final two games to have a chance of making the finals.

Essendon haven't won a final since 2004, a rot coach Brad Scott is desperate to end.