Key defender Liam Jones is in danger of being suspended for the start of finals, if the Western Bulldogs make it, for a dangerous tackle on GWS forward Aaron Cadman.

Jones was penalised for the tackle just 18 seconds into Sunday's game at Ballarat's Mars Stadium.

When Cadman took possession inside 50, Jones pinned his right arm and drove him into the ground, slamming the forward's head on the turf.

Cadman's teammates immediately rushed in to remonstrate with Jones, while the forward was given a free kick for a dangerous tackle.

Cadman kicked a goal from the free kick and was able to remain on the ground.

The tackle appears certain to come under scrutiny from the match review officer.

If Jones is suspended it would rule him out of, at minimum, either an elimination final or round one of the 2025 season.

He is a crucial part of the Bulldogs' back line and would be a massive loss if unavailable for a crunch game.

The Bulldogs could seal their finals berth with a win over the Giants.

Otherwise they required either Carlton to lose to St Kilda or Port Adelaide to beat Fremantle later on Sunday.