AFL umpire hit by bottle in Blues-Saints clash

Carlton coach Michael Voss has condemned the actions of an AFL fan who threw a bottle that struck a goal umpire in the head during the Blues' high-stakes clash with St Kilda.

The AFL Integrity Unit is investigating the ugly incident which occurred during the second quarter of the round-24 match at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Goal umpire Steven Piperno suffered a nasty cut to the head as a result of the blow and had to be replaced on the field.

The incident took place in front of the Carlton cheer squad, with a significant portion of Blues fans incensed by a one-sided free-kick count at the time.

Security guards and police officers were spotted talking to crowd members soon after the incident, seemingly trying to discover who had thrown the bottle.

Carlton officials reported the bottle was thrown from the bay of seats next to their cheer squad, with Voss imploring his club and the league to take action.

AFL goal umpire Steven Piperno was hit in the head by a water bottle. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"We don't tolerate that. It's not what footy's about," Voss said.

"We spend a lot of time around trying to inspire and bring joy, and we want families at our football club.

"We want to create that real safe environment and I reckon we do that really well. We'll continue to reinforce that.

"It's something that hopefully the AFL follow-up pretty strongly. I know our club will."

In the television broadcast, Geelong great Joel Selwood and fellow AFL premiership player Dale Thomas agreed the perpetrator would not be welcome back at the football.

"That is just an absolute disgrace," Seven commentator Brian Taylor added.

"There is just no room for that anywhere in any of our games."

St Kilda led the free-kick count 12-1 during the second quarter and 12-3 at half-time, though it finished 16-15.

A section of Carlton fans broke into chants of "Bulls**t! Bulls**t!" during the second term.

Piperno was replaced by emergency goal umpire Chelsea Roffey.