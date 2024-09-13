Open Extended Reactions

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has verbally clashed with Hawthorn players after the Power's three-point AFL semifinal win.

Hinkley taunted Hawthorn's Jack Ginnivan after Port's frenetic 11.9 (75) to 11.6 (72) win at at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

Hawk captain James Sicily, who hit the post with a set shot with just 63 seconds remaining which would have put the visitors ahead, then stepped in to defend Ginnivan amid Hinkley's comments.

"We had a very young player (Ginnivan) who having had some aggressive words said to him by a much older man (Hinkley), who has been in the game for a long time," Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell said.

"And the captain of my club stood up for him."

Hawthorn's season finishes while Hinkley, after his tenure was questioned during the week, takes his team to a preliminary final against Sydney at the SCG next weekend.

The victor of Saturday night's semifinal between GWS and Brisbane in Sydney will play Geelong at the MCG in the other preliminary final.