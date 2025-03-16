Coleman Medal leaderboard for season 2025

On the ESPN Footy Podcast this week, Jake Michaels declares it 'a big year' for out of contract Swans star Chad Warner. (1:15)

Could Chad Warner be the AFL's first $2-million-man? (1:15)

Jesse Hogan ended Charlie Curnow's Coleman Medal reign in 2024 by booting 69 majors to claim the award. Who will kick the most goals in the AFL this year?

Here's the full list of goal kickers in the 2025 home and away season:

2025 Coleman Medal leaderboard:

6 - BEN KING (GCS)

5 - NICK LARKEY (NM)

5 - TIM MEMBREY (COLL)

5 - BRODY MIHOCEK (COLL)

5 - DYLAN MOORE (HAW)

4 - ZAC BAILEY (BRIS)

4 - JEREMY CAMERON (GEEL)

4 - WILL DAY (HAW)

4 - JAMIE ELLIOTT (COLL)

4 - DARCY FOGARTY (ADEL)

4 - TOBY GREENE (GWS)

4 - MURPHY REID (FREM)

4 - CHAD WARNER (SYD)

3 - JOEL AMARTEY (SYD)

3 - MABIOR CHOL (HAW)

