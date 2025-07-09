'Faceless, lack of courage': Fagan on Voss threats

The Red Time crew discuss why Wright's appointment as CEO could be exactly what the under-fire Blues need. (1:28)

Chris Fagan has described "death threats" directed at under-pressure Carlton counterpart Michael Voss as an unfortunate constant of the AFL coaching caper.

The AFL's integrity unit is reportedly investigating a message directed at the Blues coach referencing a brutal end to his life.

It comes after vandals targeted Blues headquarters with graffiti last month.

Michael Voss is once again under pressure as Carlton coach. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Blues will host defending premiers Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on Thursday, Voss's men (6-10) 12th and out of the finals picture.

Voss, a three-time premiership captain with the Lions, was assured of his job until at least the end of this season, before the side limped to a 56-point loss to Collingwood last Friday.

"We've all been through that," Fagan said of Voss's predicament.

"It's tough. I see there was some death threats ... that's pretty average.

"I've got no doubt he'd be doing the best job that he can, but that's just the world AFL coaches live in.

"Faceless people, lack of courage. As coaches, we try to brush those things off, to be honest."

The second-placed Lions all but ended Port Adelaide's finals hopes with victory at the Gabba on Saturday and have lost just twice from 17 away games since last year's bye.

Victory at Marvel Stadium would be another blow to the Blues and Voss, who had led his side to back-to-back finals appearances.

"They'll be confident they can play well at that venue, but that (away record) sort of means nothing," Fagan said.

"If you get caught up in that, it's the wrong thing to get caught up in.

"It'll be a fierce game ... they've been under a lot of pressure, we've got high ambitions. It'll be on."

Fagan said ruckman Oscar McInerney was a chance to return to the AFL side for the first time since Round 10 in May.