Izak Rankine, one of Adelaide's most important players, could come under AFL investigation a week out from the finals.

Late on Sunday night several media outlets reported that Rankine may be in trouble for an alleged comment to a Collingwood opponent during Saturday night's massive win.

That three-point success in front of a packed house at Adelaide Oval guaranteed the Crows will finish in the top two and secure a home qualifying final.

This will be the Crows' first finals appearance since they lost the 2017 grand final to Richmond. Their premierships were in 1997-98.

Rankine was among Adelaide's best against the Magpies, kicking a goal late in the second term that gave them the lead for the first time in the match.

If a league investigation was to find him guilty of misconduct and he was suspended, it would be a significant blow to Adelaide's finals campaign.

There was no official confirmation from the AFL or either club as of late Sunday night that there had been an alleged incident.

Adelaide will play North Melbourne next Saturday at Marvel Stadium, their last game before the finals.

Rankine, 25, has played 22 games this season for a career total of 105.

He is yet to play in a final, having started his AFL career with three seasons at Gold Coast before the Adelaide native was traded to the Crows after the 2022 season.