What we learned: It's Geelong's flag to lose; Rayner's flop

Open Extended Reactions

MCG -- Geelong has surged into yet another preliminary final after dismantling Brisbane at the MCG by 38 points in an eyebrow-raising qualifying final performance. The Cats were in control from the outset, dominating most areas of the contest and looking every bit the premiership favourite as the night progressed.

Chris Scott's side will now enjoy a week off before hosting a preliminary final at the MCG, while Brisbane return to the Gabba for a cut-throat semifinal.

Here's three things we learned from this game.

This is Geelong's flag to lose

If there were any doubts about Geelong's credentials after their soft fixture (just relax, Cats fans) to close out the home-and-away season, they've just been put to bed. Some saw it as a kind of curse, with many suggesting they wouldn't be match-hardened and as ready for the rigours of finals footy as the other finalists. But it looks like it was a blessing in disguise. And I'm not saying they're in this position because of a randomised draw. They're the best team in the league, and two things can be true at the same time, so let's not make a mountain out of a molehill.

The Cats managed their season perfectly and they entered September fresh, healthy, and perfectly primed. Chris Scott's side is basically injury-free and have now secured a home preliminary final (and another week off) after obliterating the Lions in most key areas, finishing +13 in inside 50s, having 13 more scoring shots, +5 centre clearances, +16 contested possessions, and +15 marks inside 50. They punished the Lions off turnover, and are now 17-1 this season when tallying more than 330 disposals, which, on this occasion, Chris Fagan just couldn't restrict.

They've got every base covered, so evenly balanced across the field with grunt on the inside, class on the outside, elite interceptors, and powerful forwards. And now, they're in the box seat.

Oisin Mullin is congratulated by teammates after kicking his first AFL goal against the Lions. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

There's nothing weaker than a blatant flop

This really wasn't Cam Rayner's finest moment. In a sport that demands hardness -- traits the Lions star usually shows -- instead he gave us some unwanted theatre collapsing under minimal contact from Mark O'Connor that was lighter than a gust of wind. It resulted in one of the softest free kicks you'll ever see in a final, the 25-year-old kicking the controversial goal despite Tyson Stengle lining up for a shot just moments earlier. After kicking the goal, Rayner milked another free in the goal square after a stupid shove from Zach Guthrie, doubling his tally from two whistles rather than two moments of individual brilliance.

It's just not a good look for a player Brisbane desperately needed to be a match-winner, and perhaps a worse look for an umpire who got sucked in (to the first one, at least). We all want finals footy to be fair, brutal, and tough, but this was none of those things. It rightly drew deafening boos from the crowd for the rest of the contest, and we all hope it doesn't happen again this September.

Don't underestimate the roles of the unsung heroes

Let me preface this by saying some of these names shouldn't even be considered unsung heroes such is their quality...

Everyone knows about the Cats' stars, of which there are many. But what set them apart on Friday night was the buy-in from their role players, who executed their jobs to perfection against a hapless Brisbane outfit who couldn't find the answers. Mark O'Connor produced a masterclass tag on Cam Rayner, keeping the Lion to just one handball to nearly half time before the pair of frees inflated his impact. Oisin Mullin was just as effective on All-Australian Hugh McCluggage, restricting arguably Brisbane's most damaging midfielder to just four kicks for the game. These shutdown roles aren't glamorous, but they do tilt finals in your favour.

Then there's Shaun Mannagh who adds another hard edge, power, and composure in the front half. And while we're here, Ollie Dempsey was just electric on the wing, at times forcing Levi Ashcroft deep into defence to make him accountable, while running him ragged with his elite endurance, the 22-year-old finishing with three goals from 25 disposals. It's easy to notice the A-graders, but Geelong's support acts are just as important in their premiership tilt.