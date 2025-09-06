Open Extended Reactions

The banged-up Brisbane Lions will be without important forward Eric Hipwood, and likely star midfielder Lachie Neale, for the rest of their premiership defence.

Dual Brownlow medallist Neale injured his right calf in the 16.16 (112) to 11.8 (74) qualifying final defeat to Geelong at the MCG on Friday night.

It was Neale's first game in more than a month, having been sidelined for the last three games of the home-and-away season due to a quad complaint.

Neale will join premiership defenders Jack Payne (knee) and Noah Answerth (achilles) on the sidelines.

Lachie Neale suffered a calf injury in the qualifying final loss to Geelong. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Hipwood didn't play against Geelong due to a calf injury, but a scan has also revealed a partial tear in his left ACL.

The 27-year-old will have surgery in coming days in a bid to have him available during the 2026 season.

Hipwood, incredibly, could have been playing with the injury for months.

"Having Eric miss the finals series through injury is really devastating for him and his family and for us as a club," Lions football boss Danny Daly said.

"It's an incredible effort by Eric to have been playing each week with this injury and still giving his all to the team regardless."