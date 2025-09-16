'This one's different': The genuine rivalry between the Swans and Giants

Open Extended Reactions

In men's footy, rivalries are often built on decades of history, like the bitter clashes between Carlton and Collingwood, Richmond and Essendon. And as the AFL transformed into a national league, interstate grudge matches found their own spotlight; the Showdown in South Australia, the Western Derby in WA, and Queensland's QClash.

But when it comes to genuine animosity, not just one hyped up by broadcasters, there's a derby in New South Wales growing in intensity with every season in both AFLW and AFLM: the Battle of the Bridge, between the Sydney Swans and GWS Giants.

While AFLW fixtures have occasionally leaned on men's club rivalries to boost interest, many of those games have lacked the lived history that makes rivalries real. This one's different. The Sydney derby wasn't manufactured or forced; it was earned. It grew from player movement, cultural tension, and the fight for control of women's footy in New South Wales.

Unlike their male counterparts, the Giants were the pioneers, entering AFLW in 2017 and carrying the flag for NSW in a footy landscape dominated by rugby league. They fought tooth and nail for relevance. Then came the Swans in 2022 -- flashy, ambitious, and determined to hit the ground running. They made immediate headlines by recruiting seasoned Giants like Rebecca Privitelli, Lisa Steane, and rising ruck Ally Morphett.

Scott Gowans, Senior Coach of the Swans and Alice Mitchell.

In their first encounter, the Swans were winless, raw, and underdogs. But off the field, they weren't holding back.

As Morphett, now in red and white famously declared

"On the field, no one is your friend."

She was made to pay, her side beaten by 47 points in a powerful reminder of who was here first.

Fast forward to Round 1, 2023. Swans coach Scott Gowans added fuel to the fire pre-game.

"They've had three coaches since their inauguration, they're probably the least-performing side out of the inaugural clubs we think we'll get there quicker than them."

Swans players celebrate the clubs first ever victory against GWS in 2023.

It was a bold call, but one that would be backed up with action. Down by 25 points at one point, the Swans staged a stirring comeback at North Sydney Oval, claiming their first ever AFLW victory.

Swans defender Alice Mitchell, playing her first AFLW game that day, reflects on that historic moment with emotion that still runs deep.

"I still look back on it as probably one of the highlights of my footy career. Coming back from an ACL injury and then playing in my first game and against the Giants was so special," she told ESPN.

"It brings a massive smile to my face, Chloe's incredible goal, [Brenna Tarrant] going back with the flight, saving three goals when we were just having repeat entries in our D50. I have so many clips of my teammates, doing some incredible stuff that just replay in my head.

"Everyone was crying. There was so much emotion. That win really set the tone for us."

That season would go on to be the Swans' most successful yet, making finals for the first time. It's a feat GWS -- now eight seasons in -- are still chasing.

Despite being one of the longest serving AFLW teams the Giants have never played in a final.

One current popular discussion point compares the provisions given to the two sides; the Swans were given more concessions while the Giants may have had it harder. For the Giants, the contrast stings -- but it also fuels them. Veteran Alicia Eva is clear on no excuses and has no doubt about the significance of the derby.

"I think it's the biggest game on our calendar. They're really spirited games, played the way you want footy to be played. It is the Battle of the Bridge and the girls always find an extra gear," she told ESPN.

Alicia Eva celebrating a goal against the Swans in 2024.

Eva sees the rivalry as layered, stretching back to GWS' very identity. "The Giants have existed longer with an AFLW program than without. That's something we're proud of, but in elite sport you need to be winning games. We've been building the game up here since 2017. We need to start turning that into success."

Forward Jess Doyle, a product of the Swans Academy who chose GWS, admits it can be frustrating when the Giants are overlooked in their own city.

"When I say I play for the Giants most people don't know what that is. I have to say, do you know the Swans? Were the other team in town. I don't like that side of things. It'd be nice if we had more publicity."

Still, Doyle says nothing matches the atmosphere of derby day.

"Every time we play them, we get a bigger crowd coming to watch. 5,000 people, but to us, trying to grow a game in a NRL state, that's a lot. It's really cool to play in it."