The 2025 AFLW season is well underway, so stay abreast of all the Round 6 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

Hawthorn and Collingwood will kick-off Round 6. Photo by Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Collingwood vs. Hawthorn

Victoria Park, 12:35pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Hawthorn were handed their first loss of the season and it could have been the best thing for them to tidy up their attack. However they can't afford to become complacent as Collingwood provided one of the biggest upsets so far this season in beating the Swans, and No.1 pick Ash Centra's stocks are rising. Ignore the ladder positions of both these teams this game is going to be a good watch.

ESPN Tip: Hawks by 5 points.

Port Adelaide vs. Geelong

Alberton Oval, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Both these teams have had underwhelming starts to the season, but with five games under their belt they have the kickstart that was needed. If the Cats want to make their way back into the eight they must beat a worthy side, and after Port knocked off the Dees at home, I believe Alberton maybe too much of a fortress for the Cats (and the rest).

ESPN Tip: Power by 10 points.

North Melbourne vs. Carlton

Arden Street Oval, 2:35pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Carlton are one of the biggest risers in 2025, and the AFL community just love it when there is a successful Blues story. But their biggest test awaits this Saturday at Arden Street. North Melbourne have not lost a game since 2023. Everything is going right for the Roos, but can a young and confident Blues side complete the biggest upset yet? If Carlton can win this game or come close, it's time to talk about their premiership chances.

ESPN Tip: Kangaroos by 18 points.

Fremantle vs. Essendon

Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Fremantle are back on the winners list after defeating their arch rivals in tough conditions, could this have been the switch to turn around their season? Essendon however, have lost two on the trot and are coming off a 52-point loss to an underperforming St Kilda side, were they just pretenders? Gabby Newton vs. Maddy Prespakis will be one to watch, both different midfielders but who's X-Factor is more damaging when the game is on the line?

ESPN Tip: Dockers by 7 points.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Sydney vs. GWS

Henson Park, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: The Battle of the Bridge will kick-off Sunday. The Giants finally are back on the winners list for the first time in over a year, while the Swans suffered a beat down from Collingwood. Both these teams don't like each other and GWS are itching to reclaim bragging rights the Swans have owned for quite some time now. If Georgia Garnett plays as well as she did in Round 5, the Swans could have problems.

ESPN Tip: Swans by 18 points.

Melbourne vs. West Coast

Casey Fields, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: The last time these two faced off was in 2023, and Daisy Pearce was captaining Melbourne, but now the 'Daisy affect' is in it's second term and things should differ. Without a doubt a lot has changed; the Demons are beatable and the Eagles are re-writing history, and what better way to do it than knocking off a top-two team.

ESPN Tip: Demons by 11 points.

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane

Mission Whitten Oval, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: The Western Bulldogs lost to a team everyone thought were going to be winless last week, and it doesn't get easier when they face an charged Brisbane side wanting to prove the critics wrong. For the Bulldogs to sing the song on Sunday, lets hope their strategy involves more than just a kick it forward and hope for the best. Their midfield group needs to take advantage of Alice Edmonds in All-Australian form. Ellie Blackburn needs to stand up and push for bigger midfield minutes against Ally Anderson.

ESPN Tip: Lions by 35 points.

St. Kilda vs. Richmond

RSEA Park, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Then there was one... Richmond are now the only winless team of the competition and it is much to everyone's surprise, but you don't want to hold this record after Round 6. Jesse Wardlaw will need to pick up where she left last week to carry the Saints to their third victory of the season. This game could go either way and both need it just as much as the other.

ESPN Tip: Saints by 4 points.

Gold Coast vs. Adelaide

People First Stadium, 5:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Adelaide will be searching for a tall who can fill the Caitlin Gould void, as scans confirmed the star forward broke her wrist and could be sidelined for up to two months. Gold Coast has battled their own injury woes, but their stars are starting to trickle back into the side, and what better time to do it then facing the Crows.

ESPN Tip: Crows by 65 points.