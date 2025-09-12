Gunston stars as Hawks stun Crows in semifinal

Open Extended Reactions

Veteran Jack Gunston's five goals and another Jai Newcombe midfield masterclass have powered Hawthorn to a stirring 34-point semifinal triumph against Adelaide.

The Hawks will meet fierce rivals Geelong in a preliminary final after their 14.17 (101) to 10.7 (67) victory at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

The season is over for the Crows, the first VFL/AFL minor premiers to exit the finals in so-called straight set losses since 1983.

Hawthorn's Gunston booted three of his five majors in the third quarter and on-baller Newcombe again was the spark with 28 disposals, eight clearances and one goal.

Newcombe's midfield mate Josh Ward (31 touches) was superb, and Nick Watson's two goals featured an outrageous effort from a boundary line.

Hawthorn, with Sam Butler also kicking two majors, advanced to their first preliminary berth since their 2015 premiership season after a dream start.

The visitors logged three goals in the initial four minutes and 15 seconds of the game and never relinquished control against a lacklustre Adelaide.

Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Crows forward Riley Thilthorpe booted three goals and Josh Rachele two, but it was telling that the home side's best players were all defenders -- Josh Worrell (33 touches), Wayne Milera (23) and Rory Laird (30).

The 33-year-old Gunston, who played for Adelaide in 2010/11, triggered the opening onslaught with the opening goal after just 23 seconds.

The lively Watson added another a minute later, then a long Karl Amon bomb gave the visitors a 19-0 advantage.

The Crows rallied with the next three majors, and when James Peatling converted a set shot, scores were locked at 20 apiece.

But Hawthorn's Watson soon lived up to his nickname "Wizard'' with a magical snapped goal under severe pressure from a boundary line.

The Hawks, revelling in a 7-0 centre clearance advantage -- five of them from Newcombe -- led by eight points at quarter-time, 4.4 to 3.2.

Hawthorn, with goals from Weddle and Dylan Moore increased their lead to 19 points at halftime, 6.7 to 3.6, as the panicky Crows blew a series of scoring chances in their goal-less quarter.

The home side couldn't contain Hawthorn's prime mover Newcombe, who enhanced his reputation as a finals standout with 15 disposals -- included 10 contested possessions -- seven clearances and five inside-50s for the half.

Adelaide substituted Mitch Hinge at the break due to an ankle injury, with Rachele returning for his first outing since suffering a knee injury on July 16.

But Gunston ensured the Hawks kept their momentum rolling with three more goals in the third term.

The Hawks added five goals to Adelaide's four in the term for a decisive 30-point advantage at three-quarter time, 11.12 to 7.7.

Gunston then killed off any chance of an Adelaide revival with his fifth goal a tick over a minute into the final quarter.