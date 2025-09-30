Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW season is well underway, so stay abreast of all the Round 8 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2

Hawthorn vs. Fremantle

Kinetic Stadium, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Hawthorn will continue their quest for finals but will be without skipper Emily Bates for an extended period of time with a shoulder injury. The Hawks injury list begins to grow as big names such as Najwa Allen, Bridie Hipwell, and Ainslie Kemp are sidelined. It is well documented in the AFLW that the healthier list makes it further into the season, will this be the case for Hawthorn? Fremantle is coming off their fourth loss of the season, and their finals hopes will continue to slip away if they can't cause an upset this weekend.

ESPN Tip: Hawks by 10 points.

What to watch for in Round 8 of the AFLW? Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3

Melbourne vs. Essendon

IKON Park, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Despite the loss last week, Essendon were still able to give the 'unbeatable' North Melbourne a scare, their narrowest winning margin this season. Can they get the follow through against another top two team? Melbourne will look to continue their momentum after recording their second-biggest win ever against Gold Coast. The Demons midfield will be hard to stop, they won the contested possession count in every quarter last week, and scored 13 times from stoppages. Led by Kate Hore the delivery their forwards receive is any players dream. The Bombers can't afford a slow start or else it will be all over by the first quarter.

ESPN Tip: Demons by 22 points.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

GWS vs. St. Kilda

Henson Park, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: St Kilda pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in AFLW history to overcome a poor three quarter performance. It is Jesse Wardlaws form that excites Saints fans the most and the Giants will need to find the answer. It could be Cambridge McCormick, whose booming kick and run off the half back has made her one of the most underrated players in the team, their match up will be one to watch. Nicola Barr looks set to face her old side, the foundation giant will want to get the win in her first encounter, but look out for the interactions, I believe her old teammates will catch the case of white line fever.

ESPN Tip: Saints by 11 points.

North Melbourne vs. Sydney

UTAS Stadium, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: After starting the season 4-0, the Swans looked like real contenders, but after dropping three winnable games they could be looking at four losses on the trot. However, despite the loss last week, they did look back to their best playing a quality side, they will need to bring a little bit extra to take down. The Kangaroos could get their biggest competition yet, in the eighth round of the season does a redeeming Sydney side flip the script?

ESPN Tip: Kangaroos by 10 points.

Gold Coast vs. Brisbane

People First Stadium, 5:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Queensland has been the talking point in the AFL world this past week, with Brownlow winners, premiership success, and now the two AFLW sides will come face-to-face for the infamous QClash. In their AFLW history, Gold Coast has never beaten Brisbane, and sitting 17th, the record could live on. However, the Lions have looked shaky so far and crazier things have happened, but for an upset to occur the Suns need to look at their inside 50 entries. With the likes of Havana Harris and Jacqueline Dupuy being tall targets, their smalls are failing to lift their end of the bargain and relying too much on a big pack mark. Where's the crumbing Jamie Stanton? The Lions love to score on turnover, a mistake down one end could easily result in a goal down the other.

ESPN Tip: Lions by 42 points.

Port Adelaide vs. Western Bulldogs

Alberton Oval, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Port Adelaide would be keen to bounce back and provide a four-quarter performance, after getting pipped in the last quarter in Round 7. The Western Bulldogs claimed their second win of the season and it all attributes to Ellie Blackburn's move back into the midfield. She was huge in their 57-point victory over Collingwood with 25 disposals and four goals. Alice Edmonds vs. Matilda Scholz will be the ruck battle to watch this weekend.

ESPN Tip: Port by 22 points.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5

Richmond vs. Adelaide

IKON Park, 1:05pm (AEDT)

What to watch for: I don't think many punters had Richmond being spooners this season, but it looks more likely as the rounds go on. The Tigers are still in search for a win, and by looking at their remaining games, there is a possibility it may not happen this season. The story of their year is the inability to play out four-quarters, does it look back on their fitness. Richmond's first quarters have been an even contest, but as time goes on, Monique Conti is left to carry the load. Adelaide are back in a top four position and can't afford to drop a winnable game as the Blues are lurking.

ESPN Tip: Crows by 32 points.

Geelong vs. Carlton

GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Carlton a sitting fifth on the ladder and face a real test against Geelong. Don't be fooled by by their 10th place ladder position, the Cats have been in winning contention of all games played, they may just be a victim of AFLW's fixturing. Some believe he Blues got lucky last week from Fremantle's missed opportunities. But their backline stood tall as the ball remained in their defensive half for 56% of the game and despite losing contestant possession by 34. They will have their hands full with Aisling Maloney. This is bound to be the game of the round.

ESPN Tip: Cats by 7 points.

West Coast vs. Collingwood

Mineral Resources Park, 5:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: West Coast broke their losing streak in a statement win over GWS, despite having to use a top up player to field enough players on the field. The sickness that went through Eagles camp will hopefully be through so they can play in full force against a young Collingwood side. Despite only two wins to their name, the Magpies are easily most capable of an upset, as seen against the Swans and neary against the Demons, what's stopping them in Perth?

ESPN Tip: Eagles by 20 points.