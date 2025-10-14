The race is on: Finals spots up for grabs as AFLW's run home heats up

Open Extended Reactions

With just three rounds left, the race to the AFLW finals series is wide open for a number of hopeful teams.

From North Melbourne's complete domination, having not lost a game for nearly two years, to Daisy's West Coast's dream chase, here's who's in, who's out, and who's fighting to the death in the next three weeks.

Unbeaten and unbothered, reigning premiers the Kangaroos have become AFLW's benchmark. Nine wins from nine games this season and a percentage that defies logic (331.5%) make them almost untouchable. Even if they were to drop a game in the run home, their dominance has been so complete that a minor and season premiership finish looks inevitable.

Their Round 10 clash with Adelaide might be their first real test in weeks, considering the fact that they don't play current third placed Melbourne in the home and away season.

Former captain and superstar of the league, Emma Kearney spoke on their run home on "The W Debrief" on Fox Footy this week.

"We're yet to play Adelaide, we always have close games against them... we've had heaps of close encounters with them in the past and we enjoy playing them.

The Eagles’ matchup with Geelong this weekend is another do-or-die affair. Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

"Hawthorn, we're yet to play them, we've never played them, but we get to play them in the last round down in Frankston.

"They obviously play that ground really well, it's a really skinny deck, they'll certainly test us, and St Kilda had a great performance against Collingwood [on Sunday] so it's a really good run home for us and good finals prep."

Modesty aside, the Kangaroos' composure and consistency have them primed for November success.

At the time of writing, Hawthorn sits second on the ladder, and while North have been all power, Hawthorn have been all persistence, grinding away at wins but getting them on the board.

Daniel Webster's side have turned eight wins and a modest 129% into a genuine premiersship platform. Their rise has been one of the season's best stories. From fringe finals hopefuls to contenders who simply refuse to fold, and while they'll be the first to admit that the era of "Hokball" is done, they're quietly plugging away at the percentages of other sides.

If they can navigate Port Adelaide this week, the Hawks are odds-on for a top four finish, a staggering turnaround for a young AFLW expansion side.

The Saints sit 7th on the ladder after Round 9. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

In third through to fifth, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide form the heart of the competition's powerhouse class. Each is a premiership-winning side and each knows how to navigate a closely contested ladder.

Melbourne sits at a 242% percentage, but have not faced the toughest rivals, the Kangaroos.

After a shaky start, Brisbane have rediscovered their trademark pressure game and are building nicely toward finals, while the Crows might be walking the tightest rope of the three. Their 128% keeps them competitive, but back-to-back clashes with North and a surging Carlton could define whether they finish inside the top four or tumble into the danger zone.

Carlton and St Kilda are locked on identical 6-3-win loss records and almost identical percentages (107 and 105). Their Round 10 meeting looms as a season-defining contest.

Just below them, West Coast and Sydney both sit on 5-4 with percentages around 117, perfectly positioned to pounce if the Blues or Saints slip.

The Eagles' matchup with Geelong this weekend is another do-or-die affair.

Win and they're inside the eight; lose and the door creaks shut.

The Swans, meanwhile, face Melbourne in a brutal test of their finals credentials. A shock upset there could send tremors through the ladder.

And then there's Geelong. Refusing to play their skipper and sitting at 10th but still clinging to hope. Their 4-5 record means if they can beat West Coast this week, the season is suddenly alive again. Lose, and it's curtains.

With percentages this close, the stakes are higher.

West Coast and Sydney could make the finals for the first time in their short AFLW histories.

Carlton and St Kilda are desperate to turn promise into proof. Meanwhile, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide are jostling to prove they're still the heavyweights of the competition.