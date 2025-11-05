Open Extended Reactions

St Kilda's dual club champion Jaimee Lambert has overcome an injury scare and been declared fit to play in an AFLW elimination final.

Lambert reported calf tightness in the Saints' upset loss to the Western Bulldogs last Sunday.

The prolific ball-winner was taken from the field in the last quarter but the Saints have cleared her to feature in the club's maiden finals game - an away elimination final against Adelaide this Sunday.

Lambert, who has won St Kilda's best-and-fairest award in the past two seasons after also winning Collingwood's club champion award three times, could be joined by some influential teammates for the trip to face the Crows.

Defender Paige Trudgeon and the versatile Nicola Barr were both late withdrawals from the game against the Bulldogs.

The pair reported soreness after the Saints' main session and subsequently failed pre-match fitness tests.

St Kilda's general manager of AFLW, Jessie Mulholland, says both are tracking to return but must prove their fitness at Thursday's main training session.

Midfielder Olivia Vesely will also press her case after being sidelined since round three by a calf injury.

"We're optimistic about having a group of key, experienced players available again this week," Mulholland said on Wednesday.