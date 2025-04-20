Open Extended Reactions

In Round 6 of the 2025 AFL season, a Richmond veteran led the way for his Tiger cubs, and some Dees stars emerged from purgatory. But the injury carnage is hard to ignore. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Adelaide

Stocks up: Another captain's performance from Jordan Dawson. It wasn't the most prolific he's ever been, but in really windy, trying conditions, the 28-year-old worked tirelessly all over the field and, despite going at just 51% disposal efficiency, his effort was undeniable, finishing his afternoon with 27 disposals, eight tackles, and 620 metres gained. Ben Keays and his 18 touches and seven tackles also deserves some praise, finishing the match as the highest-rated Crow on the ground.

Stocks down: Key forward Darcy Fogarty came off worse for wear after a heavy collision with GWS' Harry Himmelberg, coming off the ground in the third term and getting his AC joint assessed. He returned in the final quarter but came off again visibly struggling with the pain. It seems scans have cleared him of anything too serious, so let's hope he's okay soon!

Brisbane

Stocks up: They were shown up on Thursday night, but the reality is these reigning premiers are still sitting pretty with a 5-1 record, and will no doubt relish the nine-day break they get leading into a winnable game against the Saints next week.

Stocks down: We're big fans of this guy and there's no doubting he is a gun, but it was a quieter night for Will Ashcroft, who wasn't alone as the Lions were dominated by Collingwood in the middle of the ground. The Norm Smith medallist had just 13 touches and 79 metres gained, which is far below his usual output.

Carlton

Stocks up: Would George Hewett be in a rolling All-Australian team through six rounds? He's clearly been Carlton's best so far this season, and would be leading the best and fairest. He was again instrumental in the middle for the Blues, tallying 34 disposals, 12 clearances, nine tackles, eight score involvements (including two direct goal assists), and a goal in the Blues' big win over North Melbourne. A huge effort.

Stocks down: The likelihood of Carlton getting away with offering Tom De Koning less than the market rate is falling incredibly quickly. While he wasn't absolutely everywhere in the win over the Kangaroos, De Koning was in the right place at the right time a lot, kicked a goal which made opponent Tristan Xerri look second-rate, and had seven score involvements and five clearances from his 11 disposals. He's a high impact big man, something clubs clearly rate.

Collingwood

Stocks up: The Pies are blessed to have the Daicos brothers, who both did as they pleased on Thursday night. Nick (38 disposals, eight clearances and 12 score involvements) stole the show and was easily the best player on the ground, the Lions simply having no answers. But older brother Josh's influence off half-back should also be highlighted, finishing with 30 touches and 599 metres gained. And yes, this win was a big statement, and Craig McRae's side wins even with both teams given the same amount of rest leading in, but it helps when you face Brisbane off a five-day break. Like it or not, it's got to be a factor.

Stocks down: McRae will have plenty of selection headaches moving forward should this vastly experienced (and 'old') team stay fit. Dan Houston is available for the Anzac Day clash after serving a two-game ban, Lachie Schultz is expected to recover in time from a hamstring injury, and Tim Membrey was managed after featuring in the club's first five matches of the season. It's a good problem to have, as they say.

Essendon

Stocks up: An ankle injury delayed Peter Wright's start to the season, but boy was it good to see him back in full flight against the Eagles. Two Metre Peter booted six goals from 17 disposals and seven marks, his accuracy from long range and ability to take the ball at his highest point -- traits he has showcased for a long time -- back on full display. When he's in that form, the Bombers are a better team.

Stocks down: Essendon's ruck stocks have taken a massive hit. If Nick Bryan going down with a season-ending ACL injury last week wasn't bad enough, Sam Draper going down with an Achilles injury -- not to mention the sombre scenes in the rooms as he failed to finish the game -- really rubs salt in the wounds, and is such a devastating blow for a player who was enjoying a very solid start to the season.

Fremantle

Stocks up: The Dockers' frankly disastrous loss was hardly through the fault of Andrew Brayshaw (33 disposals, eight clearances, one goal) and Shai Bolton (20, nine marks, and three), who were both sensational in defeat and can hold their heads high.

Stocks down: Fremantle's status as a premiership contender has definitely taken a big hit. No, this one loss -- albeit a bad one against a previously-winless side -- does not ruin their season. It does not mean they aren't playing finals. But it was a big test, with Australia watching, and a chance away from home to really show the footy world that they mean business in 2025. They failed, and now have a big task in the form of a rampant Adelaide outfit on Anzac Day.

Geelong

Stocks up: Bailey Smith looks to be the recruit of the year, being a standout in every game he has played for the Cats and Monday was no different. Along with his 28 disposals and 630 meters gained, Smith brings the atmosphere and the theatre, firing up the crowd, standing up for teammates ... he's someone you want on your team. Smith missed last year through injury and the game is better when he's back. Along with Patrick Dangerfield winding back the clock -- again -- in the forward line at 35 years-old, the Cats are looking scary...

Stocks down: Ollie Henry's start to 2025 has been pretty poor, his stats across the board have been below average and for teammates like Rhys Stanley to be palming off the ball to boost Henry's confidence is not what is wanted from your small forward. Do the Cat's swing the axe if his form remains the same?

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Could John Noble prove to be one of the most underrated pick-ups of the offseason? The former Pie picked up 27 disposals, 12 intercepts, and 10 marks at Marvel Stadium. It would also be rude not to mention Noah Anderson's 32 touches, nine clearances and 802 metres gained, and Ben Long's three goals from 11 marks, as he continues to take his game to new levels. It was a poor loss for the Suns, but they certainly had some strong performances.

Stocks down: Okay, at first it was tongue in cheek, but what is it with Damien Hardwick at Marvel Stadium!? He's now won just one of his past 10 matches there as coach, which came only after the final siren had sounded! That of course was Mac Andrew's after-the-siren goal to sink the Bombers late last year.

GWS

Stocks up: It wasn't surprising to see hard-nosed midfielder Tom Green working at the bottom of packs and throwing his weight around at stoppage, but unfortunately there wasn't too much help on a day the Giants mids were beaten. Green ended up with 36 disposals (19 contested possessions), seven clearances, and 20.5 rating points -- the most on the ground.

Stocks down: This game was really calling out for Toby Greene to have his one -- or two -- moments to claw the Giants back into the contest, or drag them over the line in unlikely fashion as he has so often done before. But instead we got the ill-disciplined, three frees against and seven clangers version of him, netting the skipper -0.4 rating points.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Hawthorn have not looked like the usual 'Hollywood Hawks' for the best of two weeks, but the good news is they only lost by 7 points to a team that look to be premiership favourites. Despite feeling 'off' the Hawks nearly pulled off an incredible comeback and did look frightening in the second half of the game. Karl Amon was huge for his team with 29 disposals, 802 meters gained (most on the ground) and 7 inside 50s. His pinpoint ball use is a great asset.

Stocks down: We suspect Conor Nash will be spending some time on the sidelines after his swinging arm hit and concussed Cats forward Gryan Miers. Nash's act straddled the border of careless and intentional -- it was a mighty swing -- while it got the Cat high and caused concussion, therefore will be graded as severe impact. He's looking at three weeks at a minimum, with the possibility of being sent directly to the tribunal. It also raised questions about whether a red card should be introduced in footy. AFL Hall of Fame Legend Leigh Matthews has come out in favour ... is that the sort of backing which could get it done?

Melbourne

Stocks up: Kysaiah Pickett lit up the MCG on Saturday, running amok in the Melbourne forward line and inspire his side to a critical 10-point win. Kozzy was having an impact both in the air and at ground level, kicking a whopping five goals from five marks and 24 touches in a best-on-ground performance. Captain Max Gawn might have something to say about that, though, finishing his afternoon at the 'G with 26 disposals, seven marks, 10 clearances and 31 hit outs in a dominant showing.

Stocks down: It wasn't a good day for anyone who doesn't like bold selection statements. Simon Goodwin made a couple of big calls when naming the teams on Thursday night, leaving out forward mainstays Bayley Fritsch and Jacob van Rooyen. Was that the kick up the backside the team needed? On the evidence of one game, potentially!

North Melbourne

Stocks up: On a day in which there weren't many positives for the Kangaroos, the return of George Wardlaw was great to watch. His tenacity at the contest, strength through the hips, and desire to hunt the ball was so noticeable. His 21 disposals and a goal were great reward for effort.

Stocks down: There's a lot of ways this could go -- including to Alastair Clarkson, who should rightly be under pressure to turn out better performances. But, Jacob Konstanty. Mate. Kicking a goal, and then shushing the crowd ... when your side is down 73 points? Give us a spell.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: A win's a win, and although it wasn't the most convincing four points, it's four points nonetheless. But a quick shout out to Willie Rioli. After a tough week, the small forward was important in Port's win, kicking and equal-game-high three majors from his 14 disposals. Good to see him out there playing good footy!

Stocks down: Let's hope Ollie Wines is okay. he was subbed out at half time of the clash with Sydney with some unusual heart palpitations. He's had problems with this in the past, and while Port took precautions in subbing him out, you never know how serious anything to do with the heart can be.

Richmond

Stocks up: Nick Vlastuin, take a bow! the veteran Tiger, who finished with 27 disposals (15 intercepts), 13 marks, and 661 metres gained, was absolutely sensational on Saturday night, controlling the Richmond backline and acting as the main road block the Suns failed to navigate for the entire game. His effort, and impact, has long been undeniable, and he's the perfect leader for a crop of young cubs to look up to.

Stocks down: Did you see the win against Carlton coming? How about the dismantling of Gold Coast (until the last quarter)? No? We didn't either, and it's safe to say Richmond's chances of claiming the wooden spoon are slipping.

St Kilda

Stocks up: Is Jack Higgins having an All-Australian year? In a season in which general forwards/smalls seem to be slightly down on early scoreboard impact compared to years gone by, Higgins' 17 goals through six games is a fantastic return, and he's one of only a handful of Saints who can hold their heads high after the smashing at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Stocks down: He may still be recovering from a knee injury, but skipper Jack Steele was uncompetitive at times against the Bulldogs. He played barely 60% game time, and ended with just 16 disposals (only four kicks), and just three clearances is well below his usual output. Is he fit? if not, is he right to play? Just because he's a leader doesn't mean you try and cover his (hopefully short-term) shortcomings. Getting spanked 20-6 in centre clearances isn't good enough.

Sydney

Stocks up: Okay, who has Aaron Francis popping up and nearly winning Sydney the game? No one? Fair enough, but fair play to Francis, who tried to will his side over the line with a magnificent final quarter performance. The Swans were nearly five goals in arrears of the Power when Francis was subbed into the game, and he had almost instant impact. His final terms stats? Fourteen disposals, and three majors -- unfortunately his side kicked 5.8 in the final term to fall short despite winning by expected scores. A missed opportunity for Sydney.

Stocks down: But therein lies the issue with the Swans, and it's been one we've known about for some time: the tall forward mix is just not settled. Francis isn't going to do this every week. Hayden McLean was competitive but rarely looks like taking a game by the scruff of the neck. No Joel Amartey meant the Tom McCartin forward experiment bobbed up again. It's clear Sydney's coaching panel isn't sure what the best mix is -- and while they grapple with that issue, teams are going to continue to try and exploit it. For the Swans' sake, hopefully a returning Logan McDonald is the answer.

West Coast

Stocks up: There are plenty of young players in this West Coast group that we're probably late to noticing given the scale of some of their recent defeats, but it was great to see Elijah Hewett perform the way he did on Friday night, particularly in the second half when the pressure in the game only amplified. Hewett finished with 22 disposals, five clearances and two goals playing an effective half-forward role and rolling through the middle. The kid can play.

Stocks down: When there's less than two minutes to go, the margin is under two goals, and you take a mark inside 50, Liam Ryan, you do not play on! What a blunder it was by the star Eagle, who lacked composure, took a few steps under pressure and shanked his kick across the face of goal. The Eagles ended up kicking one through Jack Williams shortly after, but it was probably too little, too late by then. Oh, what could have been...

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: And on Sunday, he rose. Skipper Marcus Bontempelli made his first home-and-away appearance in 2025, and didn't he look as though he hadn't missed a beat. 30 disposals, two goals, two goal assists, eight clearances -- and all from just 71% of game time! The champ is just reminding everyone he's one of thje best players in the league. It's interesting, too, to see how he interacts with the midfield that now features Matt Kennedy. Bont may continue to get more time forward with another genuine hard nut in the middle to give him a chop-out.

Stocks down: Footy gods giveth (Bont), and footy gods taketh away (Sam Darcy). The 21-year-old phenom has thankfully avoided rupturing his ACL after landing awkwardly on his left knee in a marking contest. The young star clutched at it worryingly after the incident, but the Bulldogs have since confirmed scans cleared him of the ligament tear. Still, rotten luck for Darcy, who was enjoying a breakout season.