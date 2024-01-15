MADRID -- Spanish motorcycle racer Carles Falcon has died from injuries he sustained in a crash at the Dakar Rally a week ago, his team said Monday.

The TwinTrail Racing Team said on Instagram the neurological damage caused by the cardiac arrest Falcon sustained in the crash in Saudi Arabia was "irreversible."

The 45-year-old Falcon was taken from the site of the Jan. 7 crash by helicopter. He was later transferred to a hospital in Spain and had remained in critical condition.

Falcon was making his second appearance at the Dakar Rally.