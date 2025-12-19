Gilas deliver 'most complete performance' to set up SEA Games gold medal game vs. Thailand

Open Extended Reactions

Gilas Pilipinas may not have played a flawless brand of basketball in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, but they are just one win from securing yet another gold medal in the men's division. The Philippines booked a spot in the final with a tense 71-68 semifinal victory over Indonesia that set up the gold-medal clash against host nation Thailand.

While another sluggish start and a shaky closing stretch nearly cost them, the outing could still be considered Gilas' most complete performance of the tournament. The team controlled the fourth quarter, building a commanding 70-54 lead with under four minutes to play, before Indonesia made things interesting late.

With the gold medal on the line, here's a closer look at which pieces could prove crucial as Gilas Pilipinas look to extend their SEA Games dominance.

Aggressiveness of Thirdy Ravena and Jamie Malonzo

It has not been the smoothest tournament for Thirdy Ravena and Jamie Malonzo, but their energy gave Gilas enough lift on the offensive end vs. Indonesia. While the execution has fluctuated, their willingness to play with force has left a clear imprint on games.

Ravena struggled against Vietnam, with just five points in 11 minutes, but he responded by leaning into his strengths. The former UAAP Finals MVP attacked the rim relentlessly, cut decisively without the ball, and played through contact. He finished with a team-high 16 points on an efficient 54.5% shooting, and his aggression prevented the offense from stagnating -- especially in the stretches when perimeter creation was limited.

Malonzo's impact went beyond efficiency. His scoring numbers were uneven, but his activity was impossible to miss: He posted 13 points and five steals through constant movement, deflections, and hustle plays. The biggest value of the 29-year old forward came on the defensive end, where head coach Norman Black deployed him as a switchable option against 6-foot-10 Derrick Michel Xzavierro. By putting Malonzo on the Indonesian big, Gilas traded size for disruption, using his length, quick hands, and energy to blow up actions and force uncomfortable decisions.

Cedrick Manzano is a reliable backup big

After opening the tournament buried behind the other bigs in the rotation against Malaysia, the left-handed Adamson product needed only a second-half opportunity vs. Vietnam to make his case. Plus-minus can be a flawed metric, but his team-best +26 in limited run -- along with four points and five rebounds -- reflected the impact impactful of his minutes.

Earning the coaching staff's trust, Manzano backed up with another strong showing vs. Indonesia. He finished with four points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes, including five on the offensive glass, and once again led the team in plus-minus at +8.

Beyond simply providing a serviceable backup behind JP Erram, the 6-foot-4 big has shown a natural feel for the game. Manzano has a knack for tracking the ball on both ends, extending possessions with second-chance opportunities, and functioning as an offensive connector. Gilas have even leaned on him as a dribble-handoff hub within their motion continuity sets, allowing guards to flow into actions while keeping the defense engaged.

Robert Bolick's decision-making as Gilas' safest halfcourt option

The 30-year-old playmaker's box score may not immediately stand out -- 10 points and six assists rarely does -- but the value of his ability to manipulate ball screens has quietly emerged as Gilas' most reliable half-court offense.

Time and again, Bolick has been trusted to initiate sets, read coverage, and keep possessions organized. That poise was especially evident against Indonesia, as he had to navigate pick-and-roll actions defended by Xzavierro -- the longest and most mobile big Gilas have faced in the tournament. Xzavierro's length allowed him to hedge aggressively and momentarily wall off driving lanes, posing a real challenge at the point of attack.

Bolick may not always finish the play himself, but his ability to put defenses in rotation ensures that each possession ends with purpose rather than panic. Gilas need one more game from him if they want to get the gold medal.