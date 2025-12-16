Open Extended Reactions

As the Season 50 PBA Philippine Cup enters the final week of the elimination round, seven teams have secured quarterfinal berths, while Phoenix Fuel Masters, Blackwater Bossing, and Terrafirma Dyip have been eliminated.

The race now shifts to the more coveted twice-to-beat advantage, with Rain or Shine the only team to have booked one of the four slots.

With the final quarterfinal spot still being contested by Barangay Ginebra and Titan Ultra Giant Risers, here's a look at the nine teams in contention and how they have each fared heading into their last assignment of the eliminations.

1. Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (8-2): Unlocking their defensive identity

The main strength that has propelled Rain or Shine into four straight semifinals has been their commitment to pushing the pace and generating efficient scoring in transition. That identity remains intact, as they rank second in the Philippine Cup in pace at 79.5 possessions per game, trailing only Titan Ultra's 82.1.

But just as important has been their growth on the other end. Rain or Shine also sit second in defensive rating at 99.7 points allowed per 100 possessions, built on discipline and control; they are holding opponents to just 39% shooting while limiting trips to the line at 21.6 free throw attempts per game, also the second-lowest in the league. Sustaining this balance between tempo and defensive restraint will be crucial as they seek to end their 10-year championship drought.

2. San Miguel Beermen (7-2): Don Trollano's microwave scoring off the bench

Under the helm of head coach Leo Austria, the Adamson trio of Jericho Cruz, Don Trollano, and Rodney Brondial flourished and became an integral part of their Philippine Cup conquest last season. But in this conference, Trollano seems to have made another leap to make San Miguel's offense even more potent.

Averaging a career-best 15.9 points in seven games, he followed it up with another stellar outing of 22 points on 63.5 TS% in 26 minutes of action. Assigned as the primary option from the second unit, alongside Cruz, the 6-foot-3 wing has thrived in a role that plays to his strengths -- attacking tilted defenses, making quick reads, and providing steady scoring -- without disrupting San Miguel's rhythm.

3. TNT Tropang 5G (6-3): Jordan Heading playing his usual role

Even with the absence of Jayson Castro, TNT's options at point guard remain among the deepest in the league. They have a shooter-like ball handler in Simon Enciso, pass-first facilitator Jio Jalalon, past Commissioner's Cup Finals MVP Rey Nambatac, and combo guard Jordan Heading.

However, with RR Pogoy sidelined in their recent game against NLEX, head coach Chot Reyes opted to slide Heading into the starting shooting guard spot -- a role that better reflects his natural game than running the point. The former Gilas Pilipinas guard delivered in emphatic fashion, pouring in 32 points with five rebounds and four assists on a scorching 73.9 TS%, reinforcing that TNT are at their best when Heading is unleashed as a scorer and floor-spacer rather than burdened with primary playmaking duties.

4. Meralco Bolts (6-4): CJ Cansino's efficiency

Meralco returned to Philippine Cup action brimming with confidence after fulfilling their East Asia Super League commitments as the league's representative, carrying a three-game winning streak into the conference. Central to that surge has been CJ Cansino's continued rise as the team's primary offensive option.

In back-to-back wins over Phoenix and Converge in the past week, the 26-year-old sophomore averaged 25.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, but it was the efficiency behind those numbers that truly stood out. Scoring within the flow of the offense and consistently punishing defensive coverage, Cansino posted an elite 71.4 TS%, reinforcing his evolution from a complementary piece into a reliable go-to scorer.

5. Magnolia Hotshots (6-4): Chris Koon in his proper usage

Already on Magnolia's radar before draft day, the team has deployed rookie Chris Koon in a role that maximizes his strengths. Averaging 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds off the bench, Koon has provided enough production while giving Magnolia a valuable secondary ball handler with size alongside Mark Barroca.

Placed in a cleaner offensive ecosystem, the former Ateneo Blue Eagle has benefited from not having to force the action. After enduring a dip in his three-point efficiency in his final UAAP season due to heavy on-ball duties, Koon has settled comfortably into a complementary role with Magnolia: He has knocked down 40% of his attempts from deep through his first five games, a clear sign of improved shot quality and fit within the rotation.

6. Barangay Ginebra (5-4): Can their bench be relied upon moving forward?

The recent stretch of games gave Ginebra a timely window to tinker with line-ups and take stock of the roster's overall readiness. While the level of competition was modest, head coach Tim Cone had reason to be encouraged by the contributions from the extended rotation.

Despite ranking last in the league in bench scoring at 35.2 points per game per RealGM, the Gin Kings saw a noticeable uptick in consecutive wins over Blackwater and Terrafirma. Ginebra averaged 57 bench points across those outings, highlighted by Jayson David's 13.5 points per game and Norbert Torres' 11 markers, a promising sign that their second unit can provide real lift when given defined roles and minutes.

7. Converge FiberXers (6-4): What else after their five stars?

Much like Ginebra, a large portion of Converge's offense is driven by their own version of a Fab Five, spearheaded by super rookie Juan Gómez de Liaño. That dependence was once again exposed in their loss to Meralco last week.

A sluggish opening saw the team fall into a 7-33 hole in the first quarter. Gómez de Liaño and the twin towers of Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar found their rhythm in the succeeding periods, but the early deficit proved too steep to overcome. With Converge also entering the game owning the second-lowest bench minutes in the league at 19.2 per contest, the lack of secondary scoring was magnified: They managed just 12 points from the reserves, underscoring how thin margins become when the starters are forced to carry the load.

8. NLEX Road Warriors (6-4): Sputtering offense can't afford to have a lackluster defensive effort

With Robert Bolick called up for Gilas Pilipinas duty in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, NLEX were left even more vulnerable on an end where they were already struggling. Entering that stretch, the team owned the weakest offense among playoff teams at 101.3 points per 100 possessions, which made their recent loss to TNT particularly costly.

Allowing 119 points in that game dragged NLEX's defensive rating down to 104.2 points per 100 possessions, placing them squarely in the middle of the pack. While Bolick's scoring numbers this conference have come on measly efficiency -- 16.1 points on 37.5% -- his absence was felt most in the organization of the offense, as the former San Beda Red Lion's playmaking and shot creation remain vital in stabilizing NLEX on both ends of the floor.

9. Titan Ultra Giant Risers (4-6): One more Calvin Abueva masterclass might be in store

As the league's newest franchise, Titan Ultra's ability to stay competitive despite roster limitations has been a welcome sight. With their playoff hopes on the line, the burden has fallen squarely on Calvin Abueva, who has embraced the role of tone-setter and primary engine for the upstart squad.

Playing with what looks like a renewed sense of purpose, the former NCAA MVP logged his second 30-point outing of the Philippine Cup, erupting for 35 points and 17 rebounds in a stirring come-from-behind win over Phoenix. Whether Titan Ultra gets a shot to secure a quarterfinal berth in their final assignment against Ginebra, Abueva's two-way dominance and relentless motor have given the franchise a clear identity -- and a foundation to build on moving forward.