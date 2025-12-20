Jake Paul suffers suspected broken jaw after Anthony Joshua KO

Anthony Joshua finds an opening in the sixth round and takes advantage to claim a knockout victory over Jake Paul. (0:53)

Jake Paul drove himself to the hospital with a suspected broken jaw after being knocked out by Anthony Joshua, Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian said.

Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) was dropped to the canvas three times on his way to a Round Six knockout by Joshua in Miami on Friday night.

After the fight, Paul spat out blood and said he believed he had broken his jaw, but Bidarian confirmed he was OK.

"We think he broke his jaw. But he's fine. He took a shower, he drove himself to hospital. Bidarian told a post-fight news conference.

"A broken jaw is very common in sports, particularly in boxing or MMA. The recovery time is four to six weeks."

Paul evaded Joshua's punches in the early rounds, not engaging in a fight as Joshua tried to land.

However, Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) eventually managed to hit his rival with a clean shot and from there it wasn't long until the referee stopped the fight.

After the fight, Paul confirmed he plans to take a break before coming back at cruiserweight.

Jake Paul was beaten in Round Six by Anthony Joshua. Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images

"I think my jaw is broken by the way. It's definitely broke," Paul said. "Man that was good. Nice little a-whopping from one of the best to ever do it. I love this s--- and I'm going to come back and get a world championship belt.

"We will heal the broken jaw, come back and fight people my weight. I'm going for the cruiserweight world title.

"I'm going to take a little break. I've been going hard for six years."

Joshua was quick to praise Paul after the fight.

"As we saw tonight, Jake has spirit. He has some heart and I take my hat off to him," Joshua said.

"No. 1, a lot of fighters haven't got in the ring with me and Jake did. And secondly, even when he got knocked down, he kept trying to get up."