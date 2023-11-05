Once again we have reached the first Tuesday in November, which means it is time to run the Melbourne Cup around the 3200 metres at Flemington.

We have all the details you need to pick a winner in the big one.

TAB fixed odds correct as of 5pm AEDT, 5th November, 2023 (please visit tab.com.au for the latest).

Getty Images 1. GOLD TRIP - TAB Odds: $6 Form: x2570x4135 - Last year's Melbourne Cup winner looked the goods in winning the Turnbull Stakes over 2000m, before a solid third in the Caulfield Cup over the 2400m. He finished off his preparation with a fifth-placed finish in the Cox Plate. He is only carrying one more kilogram than he did last year and looks like being at pointy end of the finish.

Getty Images 2. ALENQUER - TAB Odds: $51 Form: x69x00x059 - Failed to impress in its first three outings in Australia, before a solid fifth place finish the Might and Power at Moonee Valley over 2000m. Finished his preparation with a mid-field gallop in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup. Damien Oliver is aboard for what will be his final Melbourne Cup ride, and if anyone can find the go button on this import, it is him.

Getty Images 3. WITHOUT A FIGHT - TAB Odds: $6 Form: 1x20x11x61 - Didn't enjoy the soft track conditions in last year's Cup, but backs up hoping for some firmer footing. After a couple of wins in Brisbane, he finished midfield in the Underwood Stakes over 1800m at Caulfield, before topping his preparation with a cracking victory in the Caulfield Cup. In great form and with Mark Zahra steering, he is one of the top hopes.

Getty Images 4. BREAKUP - TAB Odds: $18 Form: x110x340x8 - Japanese stayer who finished mid-field in the Caulfield Cup as he familiarised himself with Australian conditions. This will be just his second start running the Melbourne direction and it would seem to be a mammoth task, despite his solid early Japanese results.

Getty Images 5. VAUBAN - TAB Odds: $4 Form: 11x234211x - Your Melbourne Cup favourite has shown his brilliance on the flat and over the hurdles in England, winning his last two starts convincingly. Still, he hasn't had a run in Australia and you would have to go back to Fiorente in 2013 to find the last favourite to win the Melbourne Cup, and before him, back to Makybe Diva in 2005. Deserves the short price, will have no trouble with the distance, and might well leave egg on the faces of those of us that doubt him.

Getty Images 6. SOULCOMBE - TAB Odds: $9.50 Form: 1x682x1437 - A notoriously slow starter, he nonetheless is in good form of late, winning the Heatherlie Handicap over 1700m at Caulfield, before a fourth in the Underwood Stakes over 1800m and a third in the Turnbull Stakes over 2000m at Flemington. Missed the start badly in the Caulfield Cup before managing an impressive run to finish seventh. Joao Moreira will have to be at his best to get him going early with a threat of heavy traffic from his inside barrier.

Getty Images 7. ABSURDE - TAB Odds: $14 Form: 3127x1261x - Another French visitor who has turned up ready to run in Australia's biggest race, without a run under local conditions. Outstanding form in England over all distances, with his last win over 2816m at York. There will be plenty of money on him, but he'll be in a similar boat to his stablemate Vauban.

Getty Images 8 RIGHT YOU ARE - TAB Odds: $51 Form: 11121x2505 - This son of So You Think has struggled to finish off several races of late, after a meteoric start to his career. He looked like a winner on the bend in the Caulfield Cup before being swamped and finishing fifth. Not sure if he'll handle the 3200m, but jockey John Allen is one of the best over the longer distances, and should squeeze the best out of him.

Getty Images 9. VOW AND DECLARE - TAB Odds: $23 Form: x22460x022 - The 2019 Melbourne Cup winner is back for a fourth shot at the big race. He has shown some nice form of late, finishing strongly over 2000m in the Might And Power at Caulfield for second behind Alligator Blood, before repeating the result over 2500m in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup, behind Cleveland. He's not getting any younger, but you would have to be a brave punter to leave him out of your exotics.

Getty Images 10. CLEVELAND - TAB Odds: $41 Form: 6x50x49621 - He is reaching his peak nicely for the Cup, finishing second in the St Leger at Randwick over 2600m, before winning the Moonee Valley Gold Cup over 2500m. Should handle the rise in distance and with Michael Dee on board, the wide barrier should not be a concern either.

Getty IMages

11. ASHRUN - TAB Odds: $41 Form: x22410x762 - Failed to impress in the 2020 Melbourne Cup, before having nearly three years off. Has returned to racing with a couple of midfield finishes at Flemington, before catching the eye with a flashy second in the Geelong Cup over 2400m, narrowly beaten by Amade.

Getty Images 12. DAQIANSWEET JUNIOR - TAB Odds: $81 Form: 706x0x0074 - Another one backing up from last year's Cup where he managed a solid sixth place finish. He won last year's Adelaide Cup over the 3200m, so can obviously handle the distance. Been building nicely for this with some solid hit-outs.

Getty Images 13. OKITA SOUSHI - TAB Odds: $81 Form: 0x11x513x0 - Irish raider who brought some impressive form with him to Australia, before a plodding run in the Caulfield Cup to finish well back. Despite being six years old, he has only had 13 career starts for four wins, but he is from a stable that knows how to win a Melbourne Cup.

Getty Images 14. SHERAZ - TAB Odds: $101 Form: 2x295x0808 - Finished second to Knights Order in last year's Sydney Cup, so can handle the distance. Has failed to finish at the pointy endo of his last six starts and will have to grow an extra leg overnight to be a threat in this.

Getty Images 15. LASTOTCHKA - TAB Odds: $19 Form: 7x1x23x41x - The tongue twister of the field is a lightly raced French raider who won her last start in France over 3100m. Another unknown quantity in Australian conditions, there has been a bit of money for her and she does have one of the best in Craig Williams on board for the run around Flemington.

Getty Images 16. MAGICAL LAGOON - TAB Odds: $126 Form: 5x0x06x906 - She has failed to do much since coming to Australia on the back of some victories in Ireland and England. Was in the finish of the Geelong Cup recently, but at Flemington she will be one of those horses you just hope stays out of the way of whatever your money is on.

Getty Images 17. MILITARY MISSION - TAB Odds: $31 Form: 319x920141 - Winner of the Newcastle Gold Cup over 2300m, he backed that effort up two starts later to win the Herbert Power Stakes over 2400m at Caulfield. Lightly weighted and trained by Gai Waterhouse, this is a great each way bet for those who like cheering on a female jockey atop a beautiful grey horse.

Getty Images 18. SERPENTINE - TAB Odds: $51 Form: 20x129x243 - Another former Irish horse that has been running around across Australia without winning. His last start was a third placing in The Bart Cummings over 2520m at Flemington, and a second at Randwick two starts previous to that. He did win the 2020 English Derby, but has struggled to find that form since, finishing 20th in last year's Cup.

Getty IMages

19. VIRTUOUS CIRCLE - TAB Odds: $126 Form: x8802x0908 - Finished second in the Australian Derby over 2400m on a very wet Randwick track earlier this year. Has failed to finish better than midfield in his four starts since and will need flooding rains to give it any chance in this.

Getty Images 20. MORE FELONS - TAB Odds: $34 Form: 11265x7285 - Another Irish raider, he was right in the thrilling finish to the Geelong Cup, half a length away from winning. Jamie Kah climbs aboard looking to win her first Melbourne Cup on this lightly raced gelding, and she'll have her work cut out finding a comfortable run from the widest barrier.

Getty Images 21. FUTURE HISTORY - TAB Odds: $26 Form: 154x721213 - Two starts back it led all the way to win the Bart Cummings over 2520m at Flemington, before a solid third behind Cleveland in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup over 2500m. Could be each way value in this race, although it will be tested over the 3200m against a field that contains several proven stayers.

Getty Images 22. INTERPRETATION - TAB Odds: $81 Form: 536Fx32591 - Irish Stayer who didn't do much in last year's big lap of Flemington, but returns on the back of a win in the Bendigo Cup over 2400m last Wednesday. Before that he finished midfield in a couple of runs at Flemington and could be making up the numbers again here.

Getty Images 23. KALAPOUR TAB Odds: $41 Form: 213x3L7331 - Led from start to finish in Saturday's Archer Stakes over 2500m at Flemington to qualify for this start. Before that he had two third-place finishes in the St Ledger and The Metropolitan at Randwick. Could add good value to a box trifecta