Why Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez will come down to these key strategies

Soccer's global appeal is undeniable, but in the United States, NFL, college football, NBA and MLB reign supreme, captivating the hearts of American sports fans while ingraining themselves into the nation's most popular pastimes.

In Mexico, boxing stands proudly among the elite, just a smidge below soccer in popularity. The deep-rooted passion for boxing in Mexico has fostered a rich history, producing legendary fighters and celebrated champions. It's no wonder some of the most remarkable and unforgettable matchups have emerged between two Mexican warriors, showcasing their skill, will, heart and the enduring spirit of Mexican boxing. Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez will add to that history (Saturday on ESPN/ESPN+).

While boxing may not enjoy the same level of universal popularity as sports like soccer or basketball, it holds a unique and captivating place within us all. It taps into our fundamental instincts, reflecting the fire inside and the relentless pursuit of survival.

Deep down, there exists a dormant boxing fan in everyone, waiting for that extraordinary match that promises moments of sheer amusement, violence and chaotic excitement. These unforgettable encounters leave an indelible mark on our minds, reminding us of the raw power and drama that boxing embodies -- providing a living testament to the true meaning of self-preservation.