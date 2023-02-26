Round-by-Round coverage: How Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul played out

Tommy Fury hands Jake Paul the first loss of his professional boxing career with a win via split decision in Saudi Arabia. (2:36)

Jake Paul's unbeaten streak in boxing has come to an end.

Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight great Tyson, beat Paul, the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter, via split decision (74-75, 76-73, 76-73) in a close bout Sunday in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Fury landed the cleaner shots throughout the fight, but Paul came back with a knockdown in the eighth and final round to make things extremely tight.

"Tonight, I make my own legacy," Fury said. "I am Tommy Fury."

The bout was put together twice before, but canceled each time. The two were supposed to fight in December 2021 and again in August 2022, but Fury had an injury and health issues the first time and travel woes the second time.

The two have gone hard at each other in interviews and on social media after the last two-plus years heading into the grudge match. Paul is most known for his social media exploits, but he has taken the boxing world by storm over the last three years, becoming a featured attraction in the ring.

