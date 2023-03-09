Jake Paul said Thursday that he was leaving the Cavaliers-Heat game on Wednesday in Miami when he was approached by Floyd Mayweather and a large group of people accompanying him.

Video footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows Paul and Mayweather (flanked by several people, including security) standing feet from each other while some men standing near Floyd talked to Paul.

Paul is then seen jogging away from the group of people outside the arena. No punches were thrown and Mayweather isn't heard talking to Paul in the short clip.

"Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of like some side alley, waiting for me outside of the stadium, and they're like, 'So what's up? So what's all that talk now?'" Paul said in an Instagram video. "I'm like first of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat and you're still mad about it? Come on, bro. And then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try to jump me, and I'm out that b----, OK?

"Floyd, you want to run it one-on-one, no problem, but I'm not dumb. I'm tough, I don't need to prove my toughness. ... I'm not going to sit there and try to fight 50 dudes. ... You're mad because I took your hat; are you serious? Move on."

Paul, 26, is referring to an incident in May 2021 in which he grabbed Mayweather's hat off his head during a news conference to promote an exhibition boxing match against his older brother, Logan Paul. After Jake Paul grabbed the hat, Mayweather was seen chasing after him along with members from his security team.

Mayweather, 46, one of the greatest boxers of all time, retired from professional fighting in 2017, though he still competes in exhibition bouts, and held one last month in London. A spokesperson for Mayweather didn't return a message seeking comment.

Paul started his own professional boxing career after Mayweather retired. The influencer was 6-0, including wins over former UFC stars Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, before he dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury last week.

"Floyd will not see me 1 on 1 in a real fight," Paul tweeted. "That's a fact. His team has hit my team numerous times to do one of his 'exhibitions'. Now he ambushes me. Come see me in the ring, real fight, no exhibition robbing fans bulls---."