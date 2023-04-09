Shakur puts lightweight division on the alert; 'Bam' Rodriguez keeps winning, can he be stopped?

Shakur Stevenson's first fight at lightweight goes well as he stops Shuichiro Yoshino in Round 6 of their bout. (0:44)

Shakur Stevenson said it wasn't necessarily the most in rhythm he's been in a fight. But it had to be close.

If Stevenson, now at lightweight, can continue to perform like that in this division, there's little reason to believe he won't end up holding a belt -- or belts -- here, too. The competition will be challenging, and a fight against the winner of the Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko bout on May 20 would be an obvious one to make toward the end of the year with "fight of the year" potential.

But if Stevenson can find a way to continue to add the type of power and accuracy he showed Saturday against Shuichiro Yoshino against Haney or Lomachenko, he will be very tough to beat. And Stevenson knows that. Stevenson, for what it's worth, believes Haney will beat Lomachenko.

And then, well...

Punch Stats Punches Stevenson Yoshino Total landed 123 36 Total thrown 245 332 Percent 50% 11% Jabs landed 19 2 Jabs thrown 71 89 Percent 27% 2% Power landed 104 34 Power thrown 174 243 Percent 60% 14% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

"I think it's going to be easy work. I think I'm going to smoke him," Stevenson said of Haney. "I think I'm going to shock everybody by smokin' him, making it a real easy fight. People be like, 'Damn, you is who you say you is.'"

After Saturday night, it's easy to understand why Stevenson has that level of confidence at this point in his career. He's one of the best defensive fighters in boxing. On Saturday, he also showed his ability as an offensive fighter. It's been there before. It's there again now.

And now, at a heavier weight, he's putting himself in a position to have some of the best fights of his career -- whether it's Haney, Lomachenko or someone else -- over the next 12 months because at age 25, Stevenson remains a growing fighter.

That should concern everyone who's up a weight class -- or two -- above lightweight. -- Michael Rothstein

Can Jesse Rodriguez be stopped?

Jessie Rodriguez, right, defeated Cristian Gonzalez by unanimous decision to win the vacant WBO flyweight world title. Melina Pizano/Matchroom

"Bam" Rodriguez is among boxing's best young talents. At 23, he has massive wins on his résumé and is now a two-division champion after beating Cristian Gonzalez on Saturday night to win the vacant WBO flyweight title.

Rodriguez has set the bar incredibly high for himself after knocking out Carlos Cuadras and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai last year. It is time to recalibrate the expectations for Rodriguez with something more reasonable.

Punch Stats Punches Rodriguez Gonzalez Total landed 231 125 Total thrown 696 869 Percent 33% 14% Jabs landed 47 16 Jabs thrown 275 358 Percent 17% 5% Power landed 184 109 Power thrown 421 511 Percent 44% 21% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

The win over Gonzalez and his September 2022 victory over Israel Gonzalez were not ones he considered some of his better performances. Against Cristian Gonzalez, Rodriguez suffered a broken jaw in the middle of the fight on his way to winning by unanimous decision in 12 rounds.

Once Rodriguez gained control, he started to press for a big finish in front of a passionate hometown crowd in San Antonio who wanted to see a showcase outing. Ultimately, that might be what injured Rodriguez, forcing him to go the distance and causing a potential setback.

In the postfight interview with DAZN, Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn said IBF flyweight champ Sunny Edwards likely needs an interim fight before facing Rodriguez in a unified title fight.

Rodriguez is an incredible talent with many good years ahead. How he beat Cuadras and Rungvisai means that anything less than spectacular won't be among his best.

But at this point in his career, dominating performances should be more than enough as he continues to make his mark among boxing's next generation of stars. -- Ben Baby

Jared Anderson needs to step up in competition -- now!