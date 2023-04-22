On "SportsCenter," Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia trade insults at each other before their highly anticipated bout. (2:34)

LAS VEGAS -- Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia, two of the best young fighters in boxing, will meet in a 12-round bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs), 28, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs), 24, from Victorville, California, have been calling each other out on social media for a long time and, after lengthy negotiations, agreed to fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds. Davis is ranked No. 3 by ESPN in the lightweight division. Garcia is the No. 6 junior welterweight after just two fights in the division.

Both Davis and Garcia have won four of their past five bouts by stoppage, and both have incredible speed, power and willingness to fight inside, all key ingredients for a very entertaining matchup. They also have massive social media followings with a combined 14 million followers on Instagram alone.

Davis (-210) is the slight favorite over Garcia (+175), according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Mike Coppinger and Ben Baby recap the action in T-Mobile Arena as it happens.