LAS VEGAS -- Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia had to be restrained at Friday's weigh-in outside T-Mobile Arena as a raucous crowd of supporters for both boxers looked on ahead of Saturday's superfight.

After they tipped the scales under the 136-pound catchweight limit, Davis lightly shoved Garcia. Garcia responded with a return shove as several people associated with each respective fighter built a buffer to separate them.

Davis weighed 135.1 pounds; Garcia came in at 135.5, his lowest weight since January 2021.

"I think [Davis] and Bernard [Hopkins] started getting into it and then it just became something crazy," said Garcia, 24, who competed at the 140-pound limit in his last two fights. "... My focus now is just on Gervonta Davis. That's why I kept looking at him. I'm ready to destroy him."

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) said he was able to eat breakfast, but he isn't done cutting weight just yet. That's because the contract contains a rehydration clause -- requested by Davis, who will concede 4.5 inches in height -- that states neither boxer will be allowed to exceed 146 pounds at a second weigh-in Saturday morning.

Same-day weigh-ins aren't common, but they have been utilized in the past for major fights. If either boxer gains more than 10 pounds and weighs over 146 on Saturday morning, they stand to face six-figure fines.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has campaigned once at 140 pounds, an 11th-round TKO victory over Mario Barrios in June 2021. This is Davis' heaviest weight since then.

"[Hopkins] needs to sit back and let the youngins do it," said, 28, referring to the Hall of Fame fighter who is aligned with Team Garcia as part of Golden Boy Promotions. "... This [atmosphere] made me excited, man. Made me want to go out there and put on the great performance in front of the beautiful fans and ... get the job done.

"Punishment. Knockout. Don't blink your eyes. Don't get no popcorn. Don't get no drinks -- none of that. Make sure y'all focused. ... It's going to be an incredible fight."