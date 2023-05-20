Devin Haney shoves Vasiliy Lomachenko at the weigh-in before their bout and things get chaotic. (0:48)

LAS VEGAS -- After Devin Haney forcefully shoved Vasiliy Lomachenko at Friday's ceremonial weigh-in, the Nevada State Athletic Commission is set to file a complaint with its attorney's office for a disciplinary hearing at its next meeting, sources told ESPN.

Haney, who is set to earn $4 million guaranteed for his undisputed lightweight championship defense vs. Lomachenko on Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV), will likely be fined, sources said.

The commission also requested a second physical exam of Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) to medically re-clear him for the fight out of an abundance of caution, per sources, though the Ukrainian seemed unfazed afterward.

"Now he's mine," said Lomachenko, who weighed 135 pounds at Friday morning's weigh-in. "He don't have the power. ... He's scared. ... I see right now and a hundred percent (he's scared)."

Haney, who weighed 134.9 pounds for the second defense of his four lightweight titles, was booed after the shove. The promotion was fairly tame until Haney, 24, launched the challenge across the stage, injecting some hype into the showdown between two of boxing's best fighters.

"That was just the start," said Haney, who fights out of Las Vegas. "You see how easy I pushed him? He's a smaller man and I'm gonna impose my will on him."

Lomachenko, a former three-division champion, will earn $3 million guaranteed, sources said. The 35-year-old lost his three lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020.

Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) won the undisputed lightweight championship with a unanimous decision victory over George Kambosos Jr. in June and retained his titles in the rematch in Australia in October. Haney is ESPN's No. 1 lightweight while Lomachenko is ranked No. 2.

Jeff Mullen, the executive director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, didn't return a message seeking comment.