Devin Haney previews his upcoming fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko this Saturday on ESPN+ PPV. (1:19)

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney faces former unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday in the main event of a Top Rank Boxing card at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET, with undercards on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET).

The fight is for Haney's four major belts he won in a unanimous decision victory over George Kambosos Jr. in June 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Haney defended the titles in the rematch with another decision in October, also in Melbourne.

Haney (29-0, 15 KOs), 24, of San Francisco, has accumulated victories over top fighters like Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares, Joseph "JoJo" Diaz and Kambosos. He is ranked as the best fighter under the age of 25 by ESPN. He is ranked No. 10 on ESPN's pound-for-pound list.

Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs), 35, of Ukraine, lost the IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez Jr. in October 2020, but has rebounded with three consecutive victories, including decision wins over Richard Commey in 2021 and Jamaine Ortiz in October. Lomachenko was scheduled to face Haney last June, but Lomachenko remained at home in Ukraine with his family during the Russian war. Haney ended up taking the Kambosos rematch.

Haney-Lomachenko is one of the best fights boxing can make this year, and one fans have been clamoring to see for the last three years.

Where can I watch the Haney-Lomachenko fight card on Saturday?

The Haney-Lomachenko fight card broadcast will begin on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The undercard broadcast will start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and the early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

How do I stream the fights?

The fights will be available to stream using the ESPN App.

Buy the ESPN+ PPV here:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV):

Title fight: Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, for Haney's undisputed lightweight championship

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremia Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweigths

Undercard (ESPN):

Title fight: Junto Nakatani vs. Andrew Moloney, 12 rounds, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger, 8 rounds, middleweights

Early prelims (ESPN+):

Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso, 4 rounds, lightweights

Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons, 6 rounds, lightweights

Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweights

