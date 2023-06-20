The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match Aug. 5 in Dallas will now be contested over 10 rounds, after initially being booked for eight.

The two fighters agreed to the change last week after Diaz proposed it, and on Tuesday, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) approved 10 rounds for the bout, per Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. The bout has already been changed to 10 rounds on BoxRec, the official record and schedule database for boxing.

Paul has never fought in a 10-round fight and will be the first social media crossover star in the sport to compete in that length of a bout. Diaz, a longtime UFC star, will be making his boxing pro debut.

"If I'm going to get knocked out, it's going to be right off the gate or the next three f---ing rounds," Diaz told ESPN last month, referencing the debate over rounds. "But if not, then it's like you're in big trouble and I'm already willing to get knocked out. Are you willing to get tired and get your f---ing ass whipped and knocked the f--- out?"

Paul (6-1), the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter, is coming off his first career boxing loss to Tommy Fury back in February. The 26-year-old owns wins over MMA fighters like former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (twice) and former longtime UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Diaz, 38, has been a sparring partner for the likes of Andre Ward and Regis Prograis, but this will be his first time stepping into the boxing ring in an official bout. He brings a massive following from his 15-year career, which included a rear-naked choke victory over Conor McGregor in 2016.