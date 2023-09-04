Boxing trainer Brian "BoMac" McIntyre was arrested Sunday on charges of attempting to board a plane with a gun in checked luggage, according to police.

McIntyre, 53, was arrested at Manchester Airport in Manchester, England, one day after he steered British middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. to a stoppage win over Liam Smith. In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said McIntyre is charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate. He had a court appearance Monday morning and was remanded into police custody.

According to Manchester police, airport staff identified a potential firearm in a checked bag. GMP officers retrieved the gun and arrested McIntyre.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 9.

McIntyre is considered one of the sport's premier trainers and is most known for his work with Terence Crawford. In July, Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) stopped rival Errol Spence Jr. in a highly anticipated showdown to win the undisputed welterweight title. Crawford became the first men's fighter to win undisputed crowns in two different weight classes.

Last week, McIntyre told British media that Spence had activated the rematch clause to face Crawford later this year. However, McIntyre told ESPN on Saturday that he did not have further details on that bout.

A spokesperson for Crawford did not return a request for comment.