Two titans of the fight game, Canelo Alvarez and Dana White, will go head-to-head Sept. 14 in Las Vegas in a rare scheduling conflict between marquee boxing and MMA events.

Mexico's Alvarez, boxing's top star, defends his unified super middleweight championship vs. Edgar Berlanga at MGM property T-Mobile Arena. Two miles away, UFC will stage the first live sporting event at the revolutionary Sphere venue with UFC 306.

Sean O'Malley defends his UFC bantamweight championship vs. Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of Riyadh Season Noche UFC as the MMA promotion plants its flag on Mexican Independence Day weekend, a traditional date for boxing's biggest star.

"Canelo's one of those guys that I respect and hey, good on [PBC's Al] Haymon," UFC president White told ESPN on Friday. "Haymon snatched that date right away from me. The guys at MGM have done nothing but f---ing disrespect me and the UFC for 20 years. It is what it is. Here we go."

UFC has staged four pay-per-view events at T-Mobile Arena each of the past two years. And MGM controlled all the viable live sporting event venues on the Strip until the Madison Square Garden company opened the Sphere in September.

That paved the way for White and UFC to still hold a major event on Sept. 14 even after PBC and Canelo reserved the date with MGM Resorts International. White beat Canelo to the punch last year and staged the first iteration of Noche UFC (a Fight Night event at T-Mobile Arena) after the MMA promotion reserved the date.

Alvarez instead fought two weeks later at T-Mobile Arena and secured a victory over Jermell Charlo.

"PBC is thrilled to continue the more than 20-year tradition of championship boxing in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence Day weekend with our friends and partners, MGM Resorts and T-Mobile Arena," a PBC spokesperson told ESPN on Friday.

"It's even more special this year as Canelo Alvarez, boxing's biggest star, will fight Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in what will be the sixth time the Mexican icon has celebrated the holiday weekend in Las Vegas. We wish our friends at UFC the best of luck with their event."

A spokesperson for MGM Resorts International said there was nothing to add to PBC's statement.

Before Alvarez took hold of the revered boxing date (along with Cinco de Mayo weekend), those two Mexican holidays were reserved for Floyd Mayweather (and Oscar De La Hoya prior to that). This year, the September weekend will be shared by both Alvarez and UFC.

That was made possible after Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, agreed to sponsor UFC 306 as he continues to commercialize Riyadh Season.

"We will eat him," Alalshikh told ESPN about his event competing with Canelo's.

White, time and again, has expressed just how expensive it is to hold an event at the Sphere with its immersive screens and the art direction necessary to take advantage of the venue's audio and video capabilities. The Sphere also boasts the world's highest resolution LED display, one that wraps up, over and around the audience.

That sponsorship money from Alalshikh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia allowed UFC to become the first live sporting event at the Sphere. White acknowledged last month at the UFC 303 postfight news conference that they've already spent $17 million on the event. He claimed the experience UFC delivers at the Sphere "will never, ever be replicated ... because it costs too much money."

"This is going to be an incredible tribute to the Mexican people for their extraordinary contributions to combat sports," White said.

But now, White and UFC will have to contend with the biggest sports star in Mexico, Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo is expected to cruise past Berlanga, a heavy underdog, and Alalshikh hopes it will help him secure the biggest fight in boxing afterward. That's Canelo vs. Terence Crawford, ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound boxer.

Crawford fights Israil Madrimov on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles, the main event of the first Riyadh Season event outside Saudi Arabia. If Crawford is successful and wins a title in a third weight class, Alalshikh will look to match him with Alvarez next year.

"I will give Canelo what I think is a fair price," Alalshikh said. "If he accepts it, he deals directly with me to finish the deal. I don't want anyone in the middle. I guaranteed Crawford a big fight, I want Canelo for Crawford and Crawford wants Canelo. But if Canelo is crazy [with his financial demands] I will still guarantee Crawford any fight he wants."

Alalshikh has delivered five boxing events since he took hold of the boxing industry in October with Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou. His biggest boxing match was the Oleksandr Usyk-Fury undisputed heavyweight championship fight in May.

Alalshikh and White staged the first UFC event in Saudi Arabia in June.