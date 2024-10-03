Open Extended Reactions

Liam Paro will defend his IBF junior welterweight title against Richardson Hitchins on Dec. 7 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, sources told ESPN.

Australia's Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) won the 140-pound title with a major upset decision victory over Subriel Matias in June.

That bout also took place in Puerto Rico, as Paro won the title in enemy territory. His first title defense, however, will be staged on neutral ground for both boxers; Hitchins is from New York.

Paro, 28, is ESPN's No. 4 junior welterweight. The southpaw previously stopped Montana Love in the sixth round of their December meeting.

Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) is also coming off the biggest win of his career, a controversial decision over Gustavo Lemos in an April firefight.

Hitchins was in talks to fight faded former titleholder Jose Pedraza, but promoter Eddie Hearn instead finalized a compelling 50-50 matchup between two of his top 140-pounders.