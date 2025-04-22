Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn: How to watch, ring walk time, undercard

Open Extended Reactions

On Saturday, one of the most storied rivalries in British boxing history comes full circle as Chris Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) takes on Conor Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Thirty five years after their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, fought in two iconic bouts, their sons will do battle in their own heated and bitter rivalry.

Eubank Jr. and Benn were originally set to fight in October 2022, before Benn failed two drugs tests conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) before the fight.

Benn tested positive for the female fertility drug clomifene, which is banned inside and outside competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). He has since been cleared to fight.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of what promises to be an eventful night.

Key details:

When: Saturday, April 26.

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Ring walk time: The main fight is expected to get under way after 10 p.m. UK time [5 p.m. ET]

How to watch: The fight will be available to purchase on DAZN and Sky Sports in the UK, and on DAZN in the United States.

Why is the fight so significant?

The importance of the fight is two-fold.

The first reason comes down to family. Much like the new generation, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn detested each other. Former middleweight and super middleweight champion Eubank shared two savage fights with Benn -- also a two-weight world champion -- in the 1990s.

Their animosity towards each other brewed until their first clash in 1990, which Eubank won via knockout in Round 9.

The rematch three years later was a split draw. While a trilogy never happened, their rivalry helped propel the sport into the mainstream and is recognised as one of the best in British boxing history.

Chris Eubank Sr. beat Nigel Benn in their first meeting in 1990. Ross Kinnaird

Almost 30 years later, their sons will step into the ring, reigniting the family feud in a fight the likes of which have never been seen before.

The second reason this fight is so big is much more personal between Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.

Originally set to meet in a 2022 bout, the fight was cancelled after Benn tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug clomifene.

While Benn has since been cleared to fight in the UK, Eubank Jr. has made his anger at what unfolded clear and declined to hide his dislike for his rival.

Eubank Sr. and Benn met again in 1993, with the fight ruled a split draw. Sean Dempsey - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The pair have traded barbs at various media days and have often had to be physically kept apart.

Eubank Jr. lit the fuse when he slapped Benn across the face with an egg at a news conference in February.

This was in reference to the WBC's claim that a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" was a reasonable explanation for Benn's failed drugs tests.

Since then, tensions have ramped up, with fireworks expected in the ring when the first bell finally goes on Saturday evening.

Chris Eubank Jr. slapped Conor Benn across the face with an egg at a news conference in February. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

What weight will the fight be contested at?

The fight will have a limit of 160 pounds, with a 10-pound rehydration clause. This limits how much weight Eubank Jr. in particular, as the naturally bigger boxer, can put on between the weigh in and the fight.

Benn, a welterweight, is stepping up two weight classes for the fight.

Who is on the undercard?

There are four fights on the undercard:

Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna, 10 rounds, middleweights

Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton, 12 rounds, cruiserweights

Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke, 10 rounds, cruiserweights

