Chris Eubank Jr. lets fans see behind the scenes of his extreme weight cut, before missing weight for his huge clash against Conor Benn. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Ben Shalom (second left) has backed his fighter Chris Eubank Jr. to beat Conor Benn on Saturday. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Chris Eubank Jr's promoter Ben Shalom has said it would be a "disaster" for British boxing if Conor Benn wins their highly anticipated clash in London on Saturday evening.

35 years after their fathers -- Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn -- captivated the British public with their own bitter rivalry, their sons will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to reignite the family feud in a blockbuster fight of their own.

The event is built on a historic foundation laid by their two weight world champion fathers. But after Conor Benn tested positive for a banned substance in the lead up to their original scheduled fight in 2022, the animosity between the two sons became much more personal.

Benn was cleared to fight in the UK in November and has always maintained his innocence.

Shalom believes if Benn were to win, it would be bad for the sport in the UK.

"I think for British boxing, Chris Eubank Jr. needs to win," Shalom told ESPN.

"Personally, I think it will be a disaster if Conor Benn wins.

"But we expect Chris to win. He's a champion. He's the guy that has been fighting at world level for a long time.

"It was a difficult moment for the sport, what happened [with Benn]. The carry on has been difficult and I know that British boxing wants Chris to win.

Chris Eubank Jr. (L) and Conor Benn have had to be physically kept apart throughout the fight's promotion. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

"He is the one that hasn't done anything wrong. He is the one that's never cut corners. He's the one that's an exemplary role model. He's the one that kids should look up to and that's why he feels such a duty on his hands to make sure he goes right on Saturday night."

Originally billed simply as a fight between the sons of two legends, the 2025 event has taken on a life of its own.

The fight is now deeply personal between the two and Eubank Jr. said it is his "duty" to win the fight.

"Now it's about preparing to get this kid out of boxing," Eubank Jr. told Thursday's news conference.

"We're not taking him lightly anymore. He should have taken the chance he had when I was underestimating, when I was playing, when I was taking him lightly.

"That was his best shot and now it's gone because now I have a duty to boxing, to the fans, to the public ... I have a duty to erase these guys from the picture."

Shalom said he always knew the fight would be huge, but it has still exceeded his expectations.

"It's definitely the fight that has encapsulated the heart of the nation," Shalom told ESPN.

"Every generation, every walk of life, every city, every town, every age group, everyone.

"It's Eubank [vs.] Benn, it's the biggest British story in boxing we've ever had.

"We've put on some huge pay-per-view events, but this is bigger than a normal pay-per-view event. This is hard to top. This could be the biggest British fight numbers wise ... up there in history.

"This is about Chris Eubank Jr. wanting, in his eyes, to punish Conor Benn for what happened.

"That's what makes this so intense. That's what makes this so fierce. That's why this fight has everything."