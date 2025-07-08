Open Extended Reactions

Chantelle Cameron has hailed Jake Paul for saving women's boxing and her own career.

Despite being considered one of the world's best pound-for-pound women's boxers and the only person to beat Katie Taylor, Cameron was contemplating retirement earlier this year.

Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs), 34, from Northampton, looked set for an exciting future after she travelled to Ireland to beat Taylor -- arguably the biggest star in women's boxing -- for the undisputed world junior welterweight title, winning on points May 2023.

Taylor avenged the loss to win the titles in November 2023 and Cameron felt her career then lost momentum in 2024 when she won two fights for the fringe WBC interim title.

Cameron even wondered if she should quit, but her career then got the boost it needed when she signed to Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the promotional company of social media star Paul in May.

It was later announced she would fight Jessica Camara (14-4-1, 3 KOs), from Canada, on the undercard of Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano III at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

"I went from being undisputed world junior welterweight champion, fighting Katie Taylor in back-to-back fights, and then being in fights with no meaning," Cameron told ESPN.

"Credit to my opponents, they came to fight, but I wasn't enjoying boxing. I had one fight left with Queensberry Promotions and then I was going to pack it in. But MVP and Queensberry then had talks and got me this deal. All the top women are now signed with MVP and there are some big fights to be made."

Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season has emerged as the most powerful player in global boxing in the last two years, hosting the biggest fights with the most rewarding purses.

Skye Nicolson's win over Raven Chapman was the first women's world title fight to be held in Saudi Arabia in November 2024, but otherwise women's boxers have been absent from the Saudi boxing cards.

Women boxers have felt a lack of opportunities since some big events shifted from the U.K. and U.S. to Saudi venues, according to Cameron.

"Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian have saved women's boxing because it was taking a massive hit until they stepped up, and a lot of women boxers will agree with that," Cameron told ESPN. "

It's incredible what they have invested in women's boxing which had genuinely gone stagnant. The Saudis weren't interested in putting women's boxing on like they were men's boxing. I myself went through a stagnant period because of it and women's boxing was in danger of completely dropping off the radar.

"Last year was a bit of gap year for me. I was going through the motions. Queensberry Promotions were great for me, and they wanted and tried to get the big fights for me but they just weren't there to get made. The belts were also held up by Katie Taylor, and I was left fighting just for the sake of fighting."

Cameron is now being trained by Stephen Smith, who twice challenged for the world junior lightweight title in 2016, and is expected to overcome Camara to be Taylor's most likely opponent later in 2025.

"Going to train with Stephen Smith is the best decision I've made in my boxing career and I wish I had done it sooner," Cameron told ESPN.

"Paul, Liam and Callum are also around the gym in Liverpool, so I get four brothers for the price of one.

"I want to go for the 140 pounds title by the end of the year and then step up to 147 pounds. I've got unfinished business at 140. If win this fight, I will fight for the WBC world title next, whether it's against Katie Taylor or not."