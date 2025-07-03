Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury has said a third fight against Oleksandr Usyk is set for 2026. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Tyson Fury has claimed a third fight against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been arranged for April 18, 2026 at London's Wembley Stadium.

Fury made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday.

It comes after Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and owner of Ring Magazine, said on Wednesday that Fury would return in 2026.

ESPN has contacted Fury's promoter Queensberry and Usyk's team, Ready to Fight, for comment.

Usyk will fight Daniel Dubois on July 19 for the undisputed heavyweight title at Wembley.

Fury fought Usyk twice in 2024, losing both bouts on points.

The former heavyweight champion had been linked with a British mega-fight against Anthony Joshua, but told media on Tuesday he wanted to fight Usyk again.

"Who would I rather fight right now? Usyk," Fury told media.

"Because I want my revenge in England. That's all I want. I want a fair shout and I don't believe I've got a fair shout the last two times."

Fury then hinted if a fight with Usky couldn't happen, he would want to take on Joshua.

"If I don't get that, then it would be Joshua, the biggest British fight that will ever happen. It would break records, and it would sell out 100,000 at Wembley in an hour," he said.

"It's a fight that I think can happen for sure if I decide to come back and if the deal's right."