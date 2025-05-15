Frank Warren reacts to Tyson Fury's latest post on social media as he hints at comeback. (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Promoter Eddie Hearn has asked Tyson Fury to "put us out of our misery" following social media hints and teasing from the former heavyweight champion he could return to boxing for a fight against Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua have long been linked with what has been described as one of the biggest fights in boxing history, but the super fight has never eventuated.

When Fury retired again in January, fans feared they would never see the all British heavyweight clash, but Fury has hinted on social media he could yet make a return.

Eddie Hearn (R) has said a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua can easily be made. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Hearn, Joshua's promoter, has said the fight could now be made in "one phone call" but pleaded with Fury to make a decision either way.

"I feel like Tyson Fury's a bit of a tease really, isn't he? I mean, all we see on Instagram is him," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Even today, I've come out of the press conference, went on Instagram, [Fury is] there with his wraps on doing 12 rounds of boxing. Why are you doing this to us? What are you doing?

"Just let us know either way. Put us out of our misery."

Last month, promoter Frank Warren told ESPN he wants to see the fight despite Fury's retirement, but said he wouldn't try and persuade him to fight again.

Joshua will have surgery on an elbow injury and is expected to be back in the ring towards the end of the year, regardless of if he is fighting Fury or not. However, Hearn has made no secret that he wants Joshua to fight Fury.

"We're reliant upon Tyson Fury. We're ready to go, but obviously he's got to be comfortable. He's got to be up for it," Hearn said.

"He's a competitive so-and-so, and I just know in his mind, he'll want to dance with Anthony Joshua. So, dust those shoes off and let's make it happen."