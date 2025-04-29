Frank Warren reacts to Tyson Fury's latest post on social media as he hints at comeback. (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Frank Warren has said he would still like to see Tyson Fury fight Anthony Joshua following Fury's cryptic post on social media.

Fury, 36, announced his latest retirement from boxing January following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

However, it wasn't the first time he had called time on his career, leading to speculation that he may return to the ring again for a lucrative fight against Joshua.

On Monday, Fury posted a video of himself in the gym with coach Sugar Hill Steward and said "you know what's coming."

Tyson Fury announced his latest retirement in January. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Asked what he made of the video, Warren, Fury's promoter, told ESPN:

"I seen it [the video] yesterday, I haven't spoken to him. He's always got a twinkle in his eye," he said.

"I will not ever say to him or ask him to come back and fight. If he chooses to do that, that will be his choice.

"He has to go in the gym, he does that for peace of mind. I know it's very important to him and it's good he's in the gym.

"I would like to see it [the fight against Joshua] just to clean up the ... well lack of controversy because it never happened. I would like to see the fight happen but it's up to the guys. If they want to do it, get it on."

As things stand, there would not be a world title on the line should Fury fight Joshua next, given the belts are all tied up between Usyk and Daniel Dubois, who will fight each other for the chance to become undisputed heavyweight champion on July 19 at Wembley Stadium.