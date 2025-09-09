Open Extended Reactions

Joseph Parker has warned Fabio Wardley the Brit is not on his level ahead of their make-or-break heavyweight fight on Oct. 25.

The pair will clash at London's O2 Arena for the chance to face Oleksandr Usyk, with their WBO and WBA interim belts on the line.

WBO interim champion Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) was ordered to fight undisputed title holder Usyk in July.

However, the governing body have granted a 90-day medical exemption for Usyk as he returns to full fitness following his knockout win over Daniel Dubois.

Joseph Parker will fight Fabio Wardley on Oct. 25. James Fearn/Getty Images

It means Usyk has more time to decide his next move. The Ukrainian will either face the winner between Parker and Wardley or be forced to vacate the title.

Parker, who has been waiting a long time for a title shot following wins over Zhilei Zhang, Deontay Wilder and Martin Bakole, said Wardley doesn't have the experience to beat him.

"Walking towards the fire? I love the fire. I've fought a lot of fighters out there with big punches, and they really been able to get me out of there," Parker told a pre-fight news conference on Tuesday.

"We could have waited for Usyk but as fighters are showing we will fight anyone any time. Fighting a person like myself is very different to fighting anyone else he has fought.

"There are levels. I believe with experience I have and what I've been working on in New Zealand, I'm excited to see what I can do in the ring.

"I'm a different fighter to the fighters he has fought before."

WBA champion Wardley is coming off a huge knockout win over Justis Huni in June and has said the fight could be a turning point in his career.

"Huge moment, defining point [for me] probably," Wardley said.

"I am committed to that saying of big fights only. I've not come here to play around or hang about and wait for things to be handed to me.

"I think I've ticked off the right amount of milestones. I've got enough experience to take me through in to a top level fight."