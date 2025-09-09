Open Extended Reactions

Oleksandr Usyk beat Daniel Dubois with a knockout in Round 5 in July. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk will play in a charity football match in Portugal on Sept. 15.

The match, held at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, will feature ex-Premier League stars including Edwin van der Sar, Petr Cech, John Terry, and Michael Owen.

Carles Puyol, Alessandro Del Piero, Henrik Larsson, Cafu, Roberto Carlos and Kaka are also set to play in the game.

Usyk will be promoting the Usyk Foundation, his charity which helps communities in Ukraine as well as the Ukrainian army.

A source told ESPN Usyk plans to play at least the first 10 minutes of the match, but will be closely monitored as he returns to full fitness following his win over Daniel Dubois in July.

The 38-year-old has been given a 90-day medical extension by the WBO after being ordered to fight interim champion Joseph Parker following the win over Dubois.

It means Usyk has more time to decide his next move.

Usyk submitted medical evidence to the WBO outlining his inability to immediately return to training and was granted the extension earlier this week.

He will now fight either Parker or Fabio Wardley, who fight in London on Oct. 25, or vacate the WBO title.