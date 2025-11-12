Check out the crazy numbers behind Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn's first fight. (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Chris Eubank Jr. has said he has no plans to make peace with Conor Benn after their rematch, but he does respect his rival.

The pair shared 12 brutal rounds in April, with Eubank Jr. winning by unanimous decision, and will go toe-to-toe again at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

After so much animosity between the two in an intense buildup to the first fight, which included Eubank Jr. slapping Benn in the face with an egg, the 36-year-old said he respects Benn as a fighter given the rounds they shared.

However, Eubank Jr. doesn't plan on them becoming friends after the rematch.

"This is the fight game, this is not nice. This is not cordial or friendly, people are trying to strip you of your health," Eubank Jr. told reporters.

"Niceties don't come into my mind, I don't think about those types of things in this sport."

Eubank Jr. revealed he has no friends in boxing, a decision he made after being "stabbed in the back" too many times.

"Any time I've been nice to people in this sport ... I've seen it happen so many times where you get stabbed in the back, you get used or betrayed or you are unappreciated for the things you've done to help someone out," he said.

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn shared 12 rounds in April Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"It's happened to me time and time again and I see it happening all over the world, in every gym, every city I see people screwing people over."

Eubank Jr. said the nature of the sport means it's hard to build friendships in the industry.

"This is a blood sport so can you really be surprised when people are doing all these underhanded things?" he said.

"It comes with the territory; if you're going to be in a blood sport, be prepared to deal with savages."