LONDON -- Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn wound back the clock and stole the show at the pre-fight news conference for the rematch between their sons, Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn on Thursday.

Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn fought twice in the 1990s in what became one of the most iconic British boxing rivalries in history. Eubank won the first fight by knockout in 1990, before a draw in the rematch three years later at Old Trafford.

Eubank Sr. only decided to turn up to the first fight in April at the last minute, with his surprise arrival at Tottenham Hotspur stadium met with huge cheers and applause by fans. Eubank Jr. and his father had a strained relationship in the years leading up to the fight but were reunited shortly before.

However, Eubank Sr. was centre stage at the news conference in London, walking on stage with his son to his old ring walk music; Tina Turner's "Simply The Best."

The two old rivals traded words -- Eubank Sr. claimed that Nigel had accused him of being paid to turn up at the April fight.

Chris Eubank Sr (L) and Nigel Benn faced off on Thursday.

"In regard to the love of a son. If a father takes money, nothing wrong with that. But if there's a father that doesn't take money ... then that is to be studied," Senior said.

"I'm not easily angered, Nigel. And I keep no record of wrongs. That's why I continuously win because I live by the statutes of the spirit.

"So whoever told Nigel that I was paid whatever sum of money they lied to you. You spouting what they told you makes you a liar.

"So expose who told you that lie in order to clean your name."

Asked what he thoughts of Senior's comments, Nigel Benn said: "Nothing. Water down the back, absolutely nothing. It's about my son and Chris Jr. I'm not taking it on board. We're here to talk about a fight."

When Conor Benn suggested the two should have a face off, his father lit up and said: "Yeah I don't mind having a face off! All day long mate! I'll have it all day long with him. But it's not about us. It's about Jr. and Conor."

Senior and Nigel Benn did face off after the news conference but shook hands with their sons set to do battle again on Saturday.