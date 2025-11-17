Open Extended Reactions

Promoter Frank Warren believes Anthony Joshua's fight against Jake Paul has "car crash written all over it."

It was announced on Monday that the former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) will face Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) in a professional bout on Dec. 19 in Miami, Florida.

The fight was rumoured earlier this year before Paul agreed to fight lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, until the fight fell through earlier this month. Paul notoriously had Joshua on his fight wish list and has now landed the bout.

Joshua will now step in but Warren, who promotes fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury, has no doubts how it will unfold.

"It's a big, big moment for him [Paul]. He's a massive underdog, everyone will think it's going to be rubber-stamped. It's got car crash written all over it," Warren told ESPN.

"People will watch it. It's a big fight, a fight that will have big viewing figures.

"He's [Joshua] taking the money and it's a safe option. I'd much rather he be in there fighting Moses [Itauma]."

Despite fighting Paul in the controversial bout, it's hoped Joshua will still fight Fury in a much anticipated showdown next year.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said last week they will work towards the fight with Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, set to attempt to broker a deal between the two.

Alalshikh said Joshua will fight in February before targeting Fury in 2026.

- How Moses Itauma's heavyweight boxing rise almost didn't happen

- Jake Paul to fight ex-heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua on Dec. 19

- Revealed: The size difference between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul

Hearn has gone on record to say that their side deal was almost done, but Warren said Fury will have the final say.

"Tyson will make his decision what he wants to do," Warren said.

"All it's about with Tyson is does he want to do it and how much [money]?

"There's talks going on. The one to take it is Tyson if he wants to do it or not. If the offer is the right offer, he'll do it."