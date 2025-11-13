Open Extended Reactions

Eddie Hearn has said reports there is an agreement for Anthony Joshua to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul next month are premature.

Hearn also revealed Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, has promised to make the eagerly-anticipated bout between Joshua and Tyson Fury happen in 2026.

Although the former world heavyweight champion would need a warm-up fight following a 14-month hiatus, Hearn insisted there has not yet been an agreement between Paul and Joshua.

When asked if the Paul fight would happen, Hearn told BBC 5 Live: "Possibly. Everyone jumped the gun last night. There has been some conversations. Our focus is on 2026. We have a big fight planned for February and a big fight hopefully against Tyson Fury next summer.

"We may run out in 2025 and have a low-key fight somewhere. If that is going to go and destroy the run of Mr. Paul and make tens of millions in the process, maybe. Nothing confirmed yet."

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hearn added: "Next year, we will fight in February and then we will fight Tyson Fury if Turki Alalshikh delivers on his plans and strategies.

"We spoke with him in London this week. Everything that we do with Anthony Joshua will be in accordance with and under the guidance of Turki Alalshikh. He has given us amazing opportunities. And the game plan will be put together with him.

"It's Turki Alalshikh's responsibility to talk to Tyson Fury and try and make the deal. I can't tell you we're fighting Tyson Fury.

"What I can tell you is Turki Alalshikh has told us, 'I am going to make AJ v Tyson Fury. This is your deal. Do you accept?'

"We have accepted. Is the fight made? No. Because I don't know where he's at with Tyson Fury. All I know is he's yet to fail in delivering a fight."