Manny Pacquiao wants Floyd Mayweather rematch - but he has intriguing Plan B

Manny Pacquiao is still hoping for a rematch against Floyd Mayweather but has a Plan B which could earn him a world championship.

Pacquiao (62-8, 39 KOs) returned to the ring this year, aged 46, but fell short in his quest to become the oldest-ever welterweight champion when he fought Mario Barrios to a majority draw.

There is no sign of another retirement, though, as Pacquiao's team have talked up his next outing.

"The leading two contenders are WBC champion Rolly Romero, and he'd love to run Floyd Mayweather back," Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao's advisor, told ESPN.

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in 'The Fight of The Century' which finally happened in 2015.

But Pacquiao insisted he was hindered by a shoulder injury and, after ending a four-year retirement this year, he told a news conference in Manila: "Right now we have a lot of negotiations about my next fight; there's a possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

"There's a lot of ongoing negotiations right now, so it's hard to plan what fight I'm going to post. I'm waiting for the final negotiation."

Mayweather, 48, retired in 2017 with a 50-0 record but still steps back into the ring for exhibition bouts, including against Logan Paul.

However, Pacquiao could fight for a world title if he meets Romero inside the ring.

Romero (17-2) is the WBA welterweight champion who defeated Ryan Garcia this year.

Father-and-son Pacquiao fight side-by-side?

Pacquiao's son Jimuel fought his first professional boxing match last week, but was held to a majority draw by Brendan Lally.

But he has plans to get back into the ring and it could be before his father's comeback.

"Jimuel made quite the hit, for fighting with the name of Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr," Gibbons said.

"The pressure was on, and there was the birth of his first daughter. We're as happy as you can be.

"Moving forwards he looks to come back in late-February to continue his career. Hopefully he gets a chance to fight on his dad's show, whenever his dad fights next."